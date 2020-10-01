Bryson Tiller Plays His New Album 'Anniversary' Via Zoom Call, Fans Go Berserk Over It

American singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller is all set to mark his return to fans in a few days as he will unveil his upcoming album titled, Anniversary. Bryson’s upcoming album, Anniversary will release this Friday on October 2, 2020. However, prior to the release, the singer wanted his fans to have a special experience as he went on to invite them to join him in a Zoom meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Bryson revealed that he was to play the Anniversary album for those attending the zoom call. Also, before beginning to play the album, the singer revealed that he was previously working on an album called Serenity, but he has put the album on a pause as he felt that his current position in life did not match the album’s theme. Take a look at the list of the songs:

As soon as he began playing his new album, fans quickly found that the Anniversary artwork closely resembled the Trapsoul artwork, this time depicting the singer with his head facing left in what looks like a blue-lit space. The live stream lasted for just under 45 minutes, but fans expressed their response to what they heard during all of it.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the microblogging site. Some of the users revealed that were left in tears after listening to the album, while some revealed that they would want to hear it one more time. One of the users wrote, “Bryson Tiller really gave us new music on the Zoom call. We won.” While the other one wrote, “That album was beautiful”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About his previous album

Tiller went three years without an album since his sophomore effort, True To Self. The album released on May 26, 2017, by RCA Records. There were two songs that supported the album which was titled as "Somethin Tells Me" and "Run Me Dry." The singer also began the Set It Off tour to support the album in August 2017. The album, True to Self, debuted on the Billboard 200 at number one, selling 107,000 album-equivalent units in the first week and 47,000 copies.

