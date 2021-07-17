BTOB's K-pop Idol Minhyuk Tests Positive For COVID-19 During Self Isolation

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in South Korea, another K pop idol Minhyuk from the boy group BTOB has tested positive for the virus on July 17. Minhyuk had already been in self-quarantine following the news of his vocal teacher testing positive. After undergoing a previous test in which he tested negative, the pop star today finally confirmed his diagnosis.

Minhyuk's agency Cube Entertainment, on July 14 announced that the K-pop star had already been on self-quarantine once his vocal teacher was confirmed to have tested positive as a precautionary measure. The step was taken with adherence to the government guidelines and he is currently in self-isolation till he recovers. His agency, Cube, has assured fans that Minhyuk is taking appropriate measures in accordance with the quarantine guidelines and that they will try to ensure the K pop star recovers quickly.

The agency's statement that came out on June 17 confirming the diagnosis of Minhyuk, read,

Hello, this is Cube Entertainment. BTOB’s Minhyuk tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 17). Previously, Minhyuk underwent preemptive testing after his vocal teacher was confirmed with the virus. His results for both the rapid antigen test and PCR test came back negative, and he went into self-quarantine. Although he tested negative initially in both tests (rapid antigen test and PCR test), he visited the health center on July 16 after showing signs of coughs and a fever and tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 17). In response, Minhyuk is taking necessary measures and getting rest in accordance with the quarantine guidelines of the health authorities, and we will do our best so that he recovers quickly. Once again, we apologize for causing concern to many people. We will follow health guidelines and do our utmost to ensure our artists’ health and safety.

More K-pop stars who tested positive for COVID recently

The K-pop industry has been on a high alert with coronavirus cases since the diagnosis of K-pop idols. Minhyuk, with his diagnosis, became the 4th idol to have tested positive after San from Ateez who has been deemed asymptomatic and Doyoung and Junghwan from Treasure. Around 12 Korean celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports. Fans and followers have been consistently showering their stars with love through Twitter and other social media platforms. Cube had earlier confirmed that Minhyuk was experiencing symptoms such as cough and fever but are sure that his recovery will be speedy.

Minhyuk was last seen on Kingdom: The legendary War where he was accompanied by 3 other members as they performed alongside five other groups. BTOB is a South Korean boy band formed in 2012 by Cube Entertainment. The group consists of Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae. The group's debut EP, Born to Beat was released on April 3, 2012, and they released their first full-length album, Complete, in June 2015.

