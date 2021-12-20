BTOB’s Minhyuk Tests Negative, But Will Remain Quarantined Due To Exposure To COVID Case

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases reported in South Korea, the country's popular boyband BTOB's Minhyuk has cancelled his scheduled events after claiming to have crossed paths with a positive case, reported South Korean news outlet, Soompi. On Monday, Cube Entertainment released a statement confirming that Minhyuk had tested negative for COVID-19, but would be self-quarantining until December 25 considering he is not vaccinated.

BTOB's Minhyuk tests COVID negative

On December 20, Cube Entertainment issued a statement confirming Minhyuk's diagnosis. According to Soompi, the statement reads:

Hello, this is Cube Entertainment. BTOB’s Minhyuk was informed that he had crossed paths with a COVID-19 case during one of his events. He went to get a PCR test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, and the test came back negative. Today, we checked with the Yeongdeungpo Public Health Center. BTOB’s Minhyuk has not been able to complete his vaccination as an aftereffect of his COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this year. He was pronounced completely cured on July 30, but more than three months have passed since then. The disease control authorities advised that there might be new sources of infection, so according to their guidelines, Minhyuk has canceled all his activities until December 25 and will be in self-quarantine. We apologize for causing many people concern. As an agency, we will continue to follow the disease control authorities’ guidelines and do our best for our artists’ health and safety. Thank you.

In the month of July, Minhyuk had shared his experience of being hospitalised for COVID, for which he was commended by the Director-General of the World Health Organization. Earlier today, the singer had announced BTOB's forthcoming fan meeting, which was scheduled for December 31, would be held an hour earlier to comply with new social distancing rules and regulations that limited the operating hours of venues.

Minhyuk was last seen in The Swordsman, and will next be seen in Ghost Story. BTOB is a South Korean boy band formed in 2012 by Cube Entertainment. The group comprise Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae. The group's debut EP, Born to Beat was released on April 3, 2012, and they released their first full-length album, Complete, in June 2015.

Image: Instagram/@btob_minhyuk