BTS 10th Anniversary: Grammy Nods To Meeting Joe Biden, Boy Band's Biggest Achievements

Quick links:
BTS completed 10 years in the music industry on June 13. The Korean boy band consists of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, V and Jungkook. Know their jouney to global stardom.
BTS has the most number of Daesangs or grand prizes in the Korean music industry. As of now, they have bagged 65 awards.
BTS met US President Joe Biden. They were invited by the president at the White House to discuss anti-Asian crimes in the country in 2022.
It became the first K-Pop band to bag a Grammy nomination. They bagged a nomination for their disco-pop number Dynamite. So far, they have earned three Grammy nominations.
The idols dominated Billboard music awards with 12 honours. They scripted history by becoming the most awarded group at the BBMAs.
BTS is most followed boy band on Twitter. Their music video is most watched video in 24 hours. BTS also has a total of 25 Guinness World Records in their name.
BTS became the first ever K-Pop group to address at the United Nations in 2018. Following this, they performed at UN headquarters in New York in 2021.