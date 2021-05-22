BTS 2021 MUSTER 'Sowoozoo' To Be Held On June 13-14; Check Out The Official Poster

To celebrate their 8th debut anniversary, K-pop sensation BTS will be holding their yearly MUSTER celebrations on June 13-14. On Saturday, BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Labels) released the official theme and poster for the highly-anticipated FESTA.

BTS 2021 MUSTER

For the unversed, BTS debut date June 13, 2013, is celebrated each year by the 7 boys and ARMY through several fan events, concerts and games as a two-day FESTA. The annual celebrations called 'BTS Muster' is held to commemorate Bangtan Boys' debut date. This year, the BTS Muster 2021 theme is Sowoozoo aka 'Mikrokosmos' which draws its name from the boyband's sixth mini-album Map of the Soul: Persona.

"BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO will be held as an online live-streaming event. We look forward to your enthusiastic interest in BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, which will be held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY," said HYBE Labels.

BTS Muster will be held online on June 13 at 6:30 PM KST on BigHit's social media platform Weverse. The following day on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'.Check out the official poster for BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo and the group's official announcement here--

BTS Butter

The Korean boy-band has had yet another successful comeback with 'Butter'. The latest English single quickly climbed up the charts and has been piling up views ever since. As per Chart Data on Twitter, BTS Butter became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views outdoing none other than BTS itself which had held the rank with its previous English single Dynamite. BTS 'Butter' garnered over 113 million views in 24 hours.

Fans can see BTS Butter being performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on May 23. Bangtan Sonyeondan which is nominated in four categories Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song will perform Butter for the first time at the American award show.

BTS upcoming concerts

Apart from BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, fans can also look forward to BTS upcoming concerts online. The Bangtan Boys will be performing at the 'Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series' on May 28 alongside artists like Bebe Rexha, Sean Paul, Chance The Rapper, and G-Eazy.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.