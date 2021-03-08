BTS All Set To Perform At The Upcoming Grammys On March 14

BTS has made a strong impact in the world of music, as the band’s popularity continues to grow all over the world especially over the last few years. The septet had made a brief appearance in the Grammys last year and had announced that they would once again be back in the next event. Now that Grammys 2021 will be witnessed on television in a matter of few days, the band is all set to appear on the event as well. Their performance during the event is being actively promoted on social media at the current moment.

BTS to perform at Grammys 2021

BTS has officially become the first Korean act to have a solo performance at the Grammys and they are all set to perform at the grand event. Grammys 2021, which will be taking place on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET, happens to be one of the most anticipated events in the world of music, and the performance of BTS is likely one of the most awaited appearances of this event. Their performance is already being hyped on social media, as the organisers have been promoting it and getting their fans or ‘Army’ involved as they share their excitement.

It's going to be dynamite!



Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) bring the fire and set the night alight at the #GRAMMYs. You don't want miss their performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz #ARMY pic.twitter.com/YNzbFlVBzq — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

ALSO READ: BTS Becomes The First Asian Act To Win IFPI Global Recording Artist Award

This event will be marking the third time where BTS will be appearing at the Grammys. While previously they have performed with other artists, they will be having the stage all to themselves this time. Their fans have been anticipating for long about when they would get to see their solo performance at Grammys, and their wishes have finally come true. In another exciting news for their fans, the band will also be seen performing at the pre-Grammy event called MusiCares, which will take place on March 12, according to Bollywood Hungama.

ALSO READ: BTS To Perform At The 2021 Grammys MusiCares 'Music On A Mission' Virtual Event

BTS has also received a nomination at Grammys 2021, which shows the growing influence of their music. The band has remained silent about other details about their upcoming performance, as excitement among their fans builds up. Among the other artists who are supposed to perform at the event are Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Post Malone, Cardi B, Chris Martin, and Billie Eilish among others.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin & V Officially Graduate From Global Cyber University; Read Details

ALSO READ: BTS Star RM Reveals Most Famous Indian Song In South Korea, You'll Be Surprised To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.