BTS And MCU? Danny Ramirez Brings Up A Fun BTS Reference Wishing They Were More Like Them

In a conversation with Collider, Danny Ramirez, who has become a fan favourite among MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans as Joaquin Torres, Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) valued ally in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, revealed how a funny BTS joke with RM aka Kim Namjoon name-drop almost made it to Marvel's ongoing Disney+ season. For the uninitiated, BTS' overwhelming success has resulted in many movies and shows from around the world casually mentioning the septet now and then. The joke then went on to blow up on Twitter both on part of BTS fans and the MCU fans.

Danny Ramirez wants to be a little more like BTS

Danny's BTS joke in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revelation went viral on Twitter, with ARMY going crazy over the intriguing tidbit. Thanos is a trending topic with ARMY debating whether or not the BTS members were shot during the Blip. Ramirez took to Twitter and tweeted, "I wish we had more Suga, RM, and J-Hope in us.. Or, instead, which three members will be Sam, Bucky, and Joaquin?"

Danny was asked whether there was anything he shot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that he wished would have made the cut during his interview with Collider. Although Ramirez admitted that there wasn't anything that didn't make the cut, he did state that there was "a very funny moment" in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 that he could see Marvel cutting due to "licensing, who's to say". The 28-year-old actor commented on the joke, saying, it was a little aside about how he wished they were all more like the boy band BTS,' that gets him every time.

He figured they could be more like RM because he was like that. As a result, it was a fun little thing with a little dance to go along with it. The BTS joke, Danny thought, would have been a "cool" moment. However, Ramirez continued that the scene [in which Sam advises Joaquin to hold his wings and take the shield instead] was more about Torres and Wilson's relationship and that it always had to be a moment between him and Sam, which was the most significant.