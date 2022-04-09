BTS Announce Their New Game, 'BTS Island: In The SEOM' At PTD On Stage Concert; Fans React

Famous South Korean band BTS has been mesmerizing fans with their Permission to Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas. The septet band will enthrall fans with their Permission To Dance On Stage, in Las Vegas. They will perform at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and April 15-16. The band made a special announcement on the first day of the concert where they revealed the release of their brand new game, BTS Island: In the SEOM.’

Described as a story-rich game co-created by BTS, 'BTS Island: In the SEOM' will feature the story of 7 friends living on an island, as well as fun and addicting puzzles, and more. According to the Allkpop website, the game is expected to sweep the market in the Summer of 2022.

This is not all, frenzied fans can also pre-register for the game which is beginning on April 26. Soon after the news started surfacing, the excited fans were quick to react as they showed their curiosity to register for the same soon. One of the users shared a teaser of the game that showed all the seven band members sharing their views. -pop Another fan of the k-pop band wrote, “We're working at full speed to get ready.”

BTS Permission to Dance Las Vegas concert marks the band's first physical concert in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The last day of the concert slated to happen on April 16 can be streamed online. The show will be held on the 16th at 7:30 PM (PST), and 8:00 AM (IST). Users also have a delayed streaming option, wherein a replay of the concert will be shown. It will take place only once. One can catch it on either April 22 or April 23 (both dates having varied timings).



