BTS Announces Bang Bang Con 2021 Virtual Event, Reveals Lineup For The Event

K-pop band BTS surprised the fans by announcing the Bang Bang Con 2021 Virtual Event. The band took to their social media on April 10 to share the funky picture and announce that the event will take place on April 17 at 3 pm K.S.T and that it will be broadcast on their YouTube channel BANGTANTV. Read on to know more details:

Bang Bang Con 2021 virtual event

On Instagram, they made a 9-picture grid to let their fans know about the details. In the caption, they wrote, "BTS concert in your room #BANGBANGCON2021 coming soon". Check it out.

Earlier, they took to their Twitter account to share the lineup for the event. In the picture resembling a calendar, it was written that at 3 pm there will be "BTS Live Trilogy Ep 1 BTS Begins (Memories of 2015)", which will be followed by "BTS Big Muster (Magic Shop) in Busan" at 5:40 pm. Lastly, at 7:40 pm, there will be "BTS World Tour Speak Yourself Sao Paulo". Check out their tweet.

The virtual event started in April 2020 during the lockdown when the band had to postpone their "Map of the Soul" tour. It included a two-day free online event that featured footages from the year 2015. It was then followed up with another Bang Bang Con: The Live event which was 90 minutes long. The event was a pay-per-view one and the band performed on June 14, which is a day later after the band's seventh anniversary.

BTS Songs

The band is currently topping the Billboard Charts with their song "Life Goes On" from their recent album Be (Deluxe Edition). This is the second song that debuted on the Billboard Chart. The first song "Dynamite" made its way on September 5, 2020, and held the position for 18 weeks. On the other hand, BTS dropped a new song titled "Film Out". The band collaborated with the J-pop band Back Number for this song. The song is set to appear at the end of the Japanese film Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team. The song will also be included in the next K-pop band's album "BTS, The Best" which is scheduled to release on June 16.

