BTS Announces Hiatus After 'rough Patch'; Members Emotional Ahead Of 'second Chapter'

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recently dropped an album to celebrate the ninth year anniversary of their debut. To celebrate the successful release of the Proof album, the members sat down together and dropped a huge bombshell on the ARMY, revealing that they will be going on a hiatus.

While making the announcement, leader RM got emotional as he looked back at the band's journey over the years. He also declared how he would always want to be recognised as 'RM from BTS'.

BTS announces hiatus

The septet sat down for a celebratory feast where member Suga casually announced that they will be 'going on hiatus'. He also urged the members to talk about it with the fans and added, ''We have to talk about the direction we’re taking''. In his response, RM took the liberty to address the band's decision and got teary-eyed as he reflected on his journey as an artiste with his bandmates.

“Gathering like this today and shooting content, I’m glad we’re BTS … what would I do if we weren’t BTS?'', RM said. ''It made me think I’m happy just being together. I started music and became BTS because I had a message for the world," he added. He also talked about how the group changed since the pandemic and revealed that they have to accept the change. Kim Namjoon aka RM also admitted that he felt unfamiliar with the group after the release of Butter and Permission to Dance.

The 27-year-old rapper also addressed the fast-paced and competitive nature of the K-pop industry stating, ''they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something. It’s not just about music and work''. He further added, ''So I need to think and have some alone time and then those thoughts can mature into something uniquely mine''.

Jimin chimed in by mentioning the fans by stating, ''I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artistes we each want to be remembered by our fans. I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

From No More Dream to Yet To Come, the world witnessed the rise of BTS conquering charts and records across the globe with every album release. They are also often credited for pioneering the K-pop wave in the world and promoting the culture of their country, South Korea. Apart from appreciation from millions of ardent fans across the globe, the band was also recognised for their contribution by the world leaders.

However, after years of hustling, member J-Hope felt that it was time for the band to start the 'second chapter' of their career. He said, ''I think that change is what we need right now. It’s important for BTS to start our second chapter.”

As for the question about how BTS will be spending their time during their much-needed break, a spokesperson of BTS told Billboard that the seven members will continue to focus on their solo projects during the hiatus.