BTS Announces 'Permission To Dance' Concert At SoFi Stadium LA; Check Tickets, Dates Here

BTS, the global sensation South Korean boy band, recently slipped in a piece of thrilling news for all their fans and announced their upcoming virtual concert 'Permission To Dance.’ The concert is named BTS Permission to Dance on Stage and it will be live-streamed for all the fans sitting across the world awaiting their performance. As many of the fans are wondering how to watch the BTS LA concert online and from where they can buy the tickets, read further ahead to know all the required details.

How to watch BTS LA Concert Permission To Dance online?

South Korean boy band recently announced the new US concert details and revealed that the band will be performing for four nights at Los Angeles; SoFi Stadium. The concert will even mark the group performing live in front of the audience since the 2019 BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ trek.

BTS LA Concert dates and timings

The BTS Permission to Dance concert is set to be held on four days, i.e. 27 November, 28 November, 1 December and 2 December at SoFi Stadium, LKA, Los Angeles. The event will begin at 7:30 pm.

How to book tickets for BTS Permission to Dance?

BTS Permission to Dance tickets presale will begin from 6 October 2021 at 3:30 pm PDT for the general public while the VIP Purchasers can book them between 5 October 3:00 pm PDT to 5 October 10:00 am PDT. Here’s a step-by-step process to book BTS Permission to Dance on Ticketmaster-

Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps so you’re ready to go before the sale begins:

Sign in to your account in advance to avoid the tickets getting sold out.

Revise your payment information to avoid checkout issues

Check for important details like ticket limits before the sale. Just tap More Info next to the event name at, top of the page.

Fans who bought VIP tickets to 2020’s Map of the Soul Tour will receive the first chance to book presale tickets. It will begin on 6 October at 3:00 pm PDT to 6 October at 10:00 pm PDT. The fans can also opt for BTS Army membership whose presale will begin on 7 October 2021 at 3:00 pm PDT to 7 October at 10:00 pm PDT.



Image: Twitter/@BTS_BIGHIT