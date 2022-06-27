BTS’ Anthology Album 'Proof' Tops Japanese Oricon Charts; 514,000 Copies Sold In Country

South Korean boy band BTS had announced their break as a group to focus on their solo careers earlier this month, but are still continuing to achieve success as a band and making their fans proud all over the world by topping various charts.

BTS released their first anthology album Proof on June 10, 2022, which also, marked the group’s 9 years together. Ever since the release of Proof, the album has broken a lot of records, appearing on Billboard’s album charts and the tracks from the album like Yet to Come and Run BTS have appeared on Billboard’s Top 100 and Global Excl. U.S. Top 10, making BTS the first artistes to get such spots in the charts worldwide surpassing The Beatles. On 24th June 2022, the latest Oricon chart was released, in which BTS’ Proof album had sold 546,373 copies all over Japan, backing the album with number one position in the Japanese Oricon ‘Weekly Ranking’ chart.

BTS Anthology Album Proof Success on the Japanese Charts

BTS’s agency Big Hit Music released a statement revealing that “BTS’ 540,000 points were the highest points for the Oricon weekly album chart.” The Butter stars have topped the Japanese Oricon Weekly Album Charts by selling 514,000 copies of Proof album all over Japan.

Meanwhile, BTS will come together again and hold a Global Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. HYBE’s chairman Bang Si-hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, making BTS the ambassadors in the agreement.

As for now though BTS members are concentrating on their solo careers with the onset of ‘chapter 2’, with the youngest member Jungkook recently releasing a track called Left to Right in collaboration with American pop star Charlie Puth, the song has already made a place in the billboard top 100. On the other hand, member V is in the limelight for attending the fashion show of a luxury brand in Paris, while J-HOPE on 23 June 2022 released the poster for his solo album Jack in the Box.

Recently BTS members have also been seen flaunting their ‘7’ friendship tattoo on their social media, which has excited their fans a lot.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial