BTS' ARMY Believe Member V, Choi Woo-shik & Park Seo-joon Played Golf Together; Here's Why

It is not common to find a group of friends with every individual highly successful in their individual professions. However, there is one such squad consisting of highly accomplished personalities called the ‘Wooga Squad’. Oscar-winning film Parasite actors Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon with member of the globally renowned K-pop band BTS' Kim Taehyung, have become one of the most popular friend groups in South Korea.

Recently, both the actors took to their individual social media to share pictures of them playing golf. While they did not reveal if they went together, many fans are believing that singer Taehyung, famously known by his stage name V, also joined them.

BTS' V played golf with Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon?

Actor Choi Woo-shik who recently appeared in the popular drama Our Beloved Summer took to his Instagram to share videos and pictures of him enjoying a day out playing golf. The 32-year-old, clad in a yellow jacket and white cap, played on the green terrain and appeared to have been enjoying the sport.

On the other hand, Park Seo-joon who will be making his debut in Marvel in the upcoming venture The Marvels also shared a picture on his Instagram where he is seen swinging the golf club. As mentioned earlier, both the actors did not mention that they went together to play the sport.

However, a few fans believed that the green terrain looks familiar and considering that they posted the pictures on the same day, the actors could have gone together. Meanwhile, many fans were quick to spot a familiar voice in one of the videos shared by Woo-shik. It was enough to stir up the internet as many fans believe that they heard BTS' Kim Taehyung's voice in the background.

One netizen wrote, ''i can hear hear taehyung voice on choi wooshik's ig post??!!!!!'' while another wrote, ''So choi wooshik and park seojoon was with taehyung??''.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback with the anthology album titled Proof. It will be released on June 10, 2022, with the title track called Yet To Come.

Image: Instagram/@bn_sj2013/thv/dntlrdl