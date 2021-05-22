Last Updated:

BTS ARMY Claims YouTube 'deleted' Views On 'Butter' Video, Urges People To 'stream Harder'

YouTube allegedly deleted 12 million views from the music video Butter, by BTS. Read on to know more.

The BTS band’s latest music video Butter has been soaring high. But the BTS ARMY noticed and pointed out a grave issue that the band was subjected to and expressed their anger towards it. Reportedly, BTS ARMY claimed that YouTube deleted 12 million views on the Butter music video on their platform. 

BTS ARMY angry about YouTube deleting Butter's views

BTS’ Butter music video has garnered 60 million views in almost 9 hours. But it was observed that close to the 10th-hour mark, the YouTube views on the video dropped from 63 million views to 52 million views. To this, the BTS ARMY expressed anger as they claimed that it is not the first time that YouTube has deleted views from BTS music videos. Why did youtube delete BTS' Butter's views, though? There's no answer yet but fans seem enraged.

With Butter, the Korean boy-band has made yet another strong comeback. The most recent English single rapidly rose to the top of the charts and has been accumulating views ever since. According to Twitter's Chart Data,  Butter became the fastest music video in YouTube's history to reach 10 million views, surpassing BTS's previous English single Dynamite, which had held the record. BTS' Butter's views in 24 hours reached over 113 million views.

On May 23, fans will see BTS perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Bangtan Sonyeondan will perform Butter for the first time at the American award show, where they are nominated in four categories: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song.

More news on BTS:

This year's BBMAs will feature BTS performing their new song, for which they have been nominated in four categories: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song, and Top Social Artist. In addition, BTS: The Best, the group's Japanese album, will be released. In June 2021, the album will be released publicly.

It will include Japanese versions of their famous Korean songs as well as new Japanese songs. The album's title track, Film Out, was used as the soundtrack for the Japanese film Signal: Cold Case Investigation Unit.

Fans should also look forward to BTS' upcoming concerts online, in addition to BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO. The Bangtan Boys will perform alongside Bebe Rexha, Sean Paul, Chance The Rapper, and G-Eazy at the 'Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on May 28.

 

