BTS ARMY Claims YouTube 'deleted' Views On 'Butter' Video, Urges People To 'stream Harder'

The BTS band’s latest music video Butter has been soaring high. But the BTS ARMY noticed and pointed out a grave issue that the band was subjected to and expressed their anger towards it. Reportedly, BTS ARMY claimed that YouTube deleted 12 million views on the Butter music video on their platform.

BTS ARMY angry about YouTube deleting Butter's views

BTS’ Butter music video has garnered 60 million views in almost 9 hours. But it was observed that close to the 10th-hour mark, the YouTube views on the video dropped from 63 million views to 52 million views. To this, the BTS ARMY expressed anger as they claimed that it is not the first time that YouTube has deleted views from BTS music videos. Why did youtube delete BTS' Butter's views, though? There's no answer yet but fans seem enraged.

YOUTUBE DELETED 12 MILLION VIEWS ON BTS 'BUTTER' MV

LIKE ARE YOU SERIOUS #YouTube

Can you see @YouTube pic.twitter.com/WWINGyaTTL — Butterly Kookie (@JiyaTanwar4) May 21, 2021

12 MILLION VIEWS WERE JUST DELETED FROM BUTTER MV!! TAKE THIS AS A SIGN TO STREAM HARDER AND KEEP THE PACE GOING!! STREAM ON YOUTUBE, AM, SPOTIFY, SHAZAM, DEEZER!! LET'S KEEP THE PACE GOING! — 𝑅𝐴𝐸 (@bornforV) May 21, 2021

YOUTUBE DELETED OUR VIEWS PLS LETS KEEP STREAMING !! WE GOT THIS ! https://t.co/9oiR6twnPW — Lily⁷ 🌼 (@bbjiminiee) May 19, 2021

youtube just deleted 11 million views from the butter mv lmao and i can't even say i'm surprised pic.twitter.com/EW3BfBMIpR — jeda. (@ggukalaxy) May 21, 2021

YOUTUBE DELETED 12M VIEWS ON BUTTER, RATHER THAN BEING ANGRY, LETS CHANNEL THAT INTO STREAMING MORE HARDER IN YT, SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC AND SHAZAM — maría⁷ / STREAM BUTTER (@ENTHRALLINGJIN) May 21, 2021

YouTube deleted almost 12M views from the Butter Official MV, please keep Streaming! Please stream properly, we can do this!! Fighting Fam! 💜#ButterMV pic.twitter.com/NQf7E2At9H — m💜 (@_ohitsmica) May 21, 2021

Youtube deleted views for #BTS_Butter



Spotify and Apple Music will also filter the streams.



🗣🗣 STREAM SMART 🗣🗣



Share the song more and encourage others to join you. #BTSARMY we can do this 💪 — BTS Project India⁷ (@BTSprojectINDIA) May 21, 2021

dynamite surpassed 52M views (11hrs and 35mins) while butter (9hrs and 50mins)



this is both after youtube deleted views.. we have more time left than we had with dynamite keep streaming — 黎明⁷ (@kthwearsprada) May 21, 2021

if youtube didn't deleted a 12 million views on butter, then butter would have a 116 million views now ... — ًًnixie⁷ BUTTER SOTY (@taehyflm) May 22, 2021

YouTube deleted 12M views on "Butter" Official MV. — dee ☕💛 (@logmyg) May 21, 2021

With Butter, the Korean boy-band has made yet another strong comeback. The most recent English single rapidly rose to the top of the charts and has been accumulating views ever since. According to Twitter's Chart Data, Butter became the fastest music video in YouTube's history to reach 10 million views, surpassing BTS's previous English single Dynamite, which had held the record. BTS' Butter's views in 24 hours reached over 113 million views.

On May 23, fans will see BTS perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Bangtan Sonyeondan will perform Butter for the first time at the American award show, where they are nominated in four categories: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song.

More news on BTS:

This year's BBMAs will feature BTS performing their new song, for which they have been nominated in four categories: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song, and Top Social Artist. In addition, BTS: The Best, the group's Japanese album, will be released. In June 2021, the album will be released publicly.

It will include Japanese versions of their famous Korean songs as well as new Japanese songs. The album's title track, Film Out, was used as the soundtrack for the Japanese film Signal: Cold Case Investigation Unit.

Fans should also look forward to BTS' upcoming concerts online, in addition to BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO. The Bangtan Boys will perform alongside Bebe Rexha, Sean Paul, Chance The Rapper, and G-Eazy at the 'Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on May 28.

IMAGE: BTS OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.