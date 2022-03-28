BTS ARMY Compares Timothee And Joe Jonas' Oscars 2022 Look With Jungkook And J-Hope

The 94th Academy Awards continued its tradition of honouring artists for their contributions to the world of art and cinema and enthralled audiences with spectacular performances from their favourite celebrities. Surprising their fans worldwide, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook made a virtual appearance at Oscars 2022.

Celebrities from the Hollywood fraternity made stunning appearances on the red carpet and among them were Joe Jonas and Timothee Chalamet whose Oscars' afterparty looks were compared with BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook.

ARMY compares Joe Jonas' Oscars 2022 look with J-Hope's

For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Joe Jonas sported a Louis Vuitton outfit teamed up with a black blazer with matching pants and silver detailing on the sides. The same outfit was worn by J-Hope for BTS’ Vogue interview and photoshoot. Soon after BTS fans, known as ARMY, noticed this, they started posting comments on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

A netizen tweeted, "YALL NOT JOE JONAS WEARING THE SAME LV FIT AS HOBI MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDING #BTSARMY #BTS #AcademyAwards #Oscars2022 #Oscar #JHOPE (sic)".

A fan wrote, "Joe Jonas wearing J-Hope's outfit Yes, my baby is a fashion boy. #정호석 #jhope #JHOPE @BTS_twt (sic)".

Another fan quipped that he loves how the narrative has changed from 'Joe Jonas in LV' to 'Joe Jonas giving J-Hope', adding, "Jung Hoseok sets fashion standards."

Timothee Chalamet's look compared with Jungkook’s outfit from Seoul concert

Timothee Chalamet also created a buzz on social media after his outfit was compared to Jungkook’s outfit from BTS' recent performance at the Seoul concert. Timothee was decked up in a shimmery cropped black Louis Vuitton blazer and trousers and accessorised it with a necklace that complimented the whole look. Jungkook wore a similar suit at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul while singing one of his hit title tracks, Fake Love.

A Twitter user wrote, "Timothee was studying black swan Jungkook and I love it (sic)".

A second fan tweeted, "God Timothee with the Jungkook Fake Love outfit at the Oscars rn is giving me thoughts!!!!! (sic)".

A third fan commented, "Timothee Chalamet @RealChalamet is just one body chain away from being part of @BTS_twt #fakelove performance. (sic)"

Timothée Chalamet and Jeon Jungkook ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/IAH6JRfVfT — Tinúviel 💜 HAPPY YOONGI DAY (@Luthien_min) March 28, 2022

I took Timothée Chalamet for Jungkook lol❤️‍🔥#Oscars pic.twitter.com/PFDlxlbFO6 — ERINA UEMURA (@ErinaUemura) March 28, 2022

(Image: @bvmin3/Twitter)