BTS' ARMY Cracks Up As Jimin Changes Band's Twitter Page Into His Personal Profile

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following on their social media profiles. Ever since its members debuted on Instagram, they have broken several records, including receiving the fastest number of followers and likes on a post. While V, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Suga and RM are mostly active on social media, Jimin is the only member who is least active on Instagram and Twitter. The singer has often revealed he struggles with the platforms and recently made some hilarious changes to his and BTS' official profiles.

BTS member Jimin enjoys a massive following of 32.9 million followers on Instagram. He recently tried to make some changes to his Instagram profile and failed to reverse them. While he was seemingly willing to change his profile picture on his IG page, Jimin ended up uploading a photo of HYBE chairman Bang Sihyuk.

BTS' Jimin makes some changes to the band's common profile

While he only changed the profile picture of his Instagram profile, he ended up changing the name of the common account of BTS on Twitter, which is used by all seven members of the band. Seemingly Jimin tried to make certain changes to BTS' common Twitter handle. However, he uploaded a childhood picture of himself in the place of a profile picture and also changed the page's name to Jimin Park. He also uploaded his cover image on the page.

Amid these changes, BTS ARMY could not stop gushing over Jimin's innocence and drooling over his cute childhood picture. It did not take much time for the ARMY to speculate and discuss if Jimin was trying to hop on an April Fools' Day trend. However, Jimin soon clarified that he could not reverse those changes. He took to the Twitter handle and wrote, "I don't know how to change it back to original. I don't know anyway."

Meanwhile, BTS marked its return to music, after taking a three-month-long break, last month. The band held a three-show concert in Seoul, which was witnessed by millions of people across the world via live stream. The band will be next seen performing in the US as a part of their BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Concert.

Image: Instagram/@j.m