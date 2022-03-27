BTS' ARMY Crashes Instagram After Singing Sensation V Holds An 'Ask Me Anything' Session

It can be said without any doubt that popular South Korean boyband BTS has garnered a global fandom thanks to their music and impeccable dance moves. The band claims one of the massive fans bases across the globe known as the BTS ARMY. While the ARMY never fails to display love on the band, its seven members also interact with their fandom time and again. Recently, BTS' member V conducted an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram handle which resulted in the crashing of the social media platform.

BTS' member Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 37.9 million. Ever since the band members made their Instagram debut with individual handles, BTS' V broke several records. V not only became the fastest user to garner one million followers but also broke his own record till he reached 10 million followers. Ever since his IG debut, V has tried to interact with his fans. He once conducted an AMA session, but could not carry it forward as he did not know from where to read the questions.

Recently, V gave another shot to the session and succeeded as he answered a few fan queries. One of his fans asked, "Hey hey how are you doing?" to which, V replied, "It's not bad Did you have a good dinner." Another fan confessed, "I don't know what to ask :(," to which V replied, "It's a first for me too so it's fascinating." One even asked him to look at the stars together at night. V's sweet reply won hearts as he wrote, "Look (at the stars) exactly 2 hours from now. I'll look (at the stars) from here."

Soon after, the singer suddenly stopped responding to fans' questions. As per Twitter user @BTStranslation_, a fan took to Weverse to declare V was answering questions on Instagram. However, as he could not, the singer himself took to Weverse to reveal the social media platform crashed. He wrote, "It's not that I'm doing on purpose, I can't see it because it crashed." He shared a screenshot that read, "Sorry. We couldn't process the requests/questions. Try again after some time." Sometime later, the singer resumed answering questions.

BTS WEVERSE FEED V/TAEHYUNG 220324



TH: it's not that I'm not doing (questions) on purpose, I can't see it because it crashed..



Sorry. We couldn't process the requests/questions. Try again after some time. pic.twitter.com/PEloxUYg31 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) March 24, 2022

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial