BTS ARMY Demands Apology From TV Host For His 'racist' Comments Against Band

BTS ARMY has come together to demand an apology from the Paraguayan TV host Mike Silvero for his "racist" remarks against the septet. Read to know more.

Written By
Kinjal Panchal
BTS

Korean band BTS has garnered a strong and very loyal fan base all across the world who collectively call themselves ARMY. BTS ARMY has jumped to the defence of the boy band several times in the past when they have been on the receiving end of racial discrimination. Recently, a Paraguayan television host Mike Silvero has come under the scanner of the BTS ARMY for his "racist" remarks on the band. Enraged fans have taken to Twitter to demand an apology from Mike for his comments. 

Mile Silvero’s comments on BTS 

According to a report by Meaww.com, Mike Silvero, who is the host of ABC Digital said during a segment on the show that BTS fans are ‘hurting themselves’ by pledging their support to ‘seven Korean men in their 20s’ who can only be identified by their hair colour. He also said that the band is ‘not so good’ at what they do and they make their songs based on a ‘formula’. Mile Silver also went on to say that the fans of the band are ‘in love with these overpriced products’. 

In no time did this segment from Mike’s show go viral and ‘#ApologiseMikeSilvero’ started trending on Twitter. Fans have slammed him for his hurtful remarks and stood by the band fiercely. Many have cited their achievements as well. One of the fans of the band wrote on Twitter, “The boys didn't work hard for a ridiculous allegations and disrespect” while another wrote “BTS have worked so hard to reach this level they have motivated and inspired thousands of people and have healed them. They don't deserve this disrespect at all.” one of the Twitter users also went on to write, “good morning, racism is not an opinion. if you simply don't like them then that's your problem, the world likes them and they will keep on winning— your opinion won't matter.” Another also called out Mike’s ‘xenophobia’ and wrote, “And who r u? What r u good at, spitting ugly words? I didn't know you, now i don't want to get to know you even more...xenophobic person like you.” See their tweets below. 

In other news, the Bangtan Boys recently celebrated their 8th anniversary. The band is also gearing up for the release of their new track next month. The song is titled Permission To Dance and will be dropped on July 9. 

