BTS ARMY Demands Apology From TV Host For His 'racist' Comments Against Band

Korean band BTS has garnered a strong and very loyal fan base all across the world who collectively call themselves ARMY. BTS ARMY has jumped to the defence of the boy band several times in the past when they have been on the receiving end of racial discrimination. Recently, a Paraguayan television host Mike Silvero has come under the scanner of the BTS ARMY for his "racist" remarks on the band. Enraged fans have taken to Twitter to demand an apology from Mike for his comments.

Mile Silvero’s comments on BTS

According to a report by Meaww.com, Mike Silvero, who is the host of ABC Digital said during a segment on the show that BTS fans are ‘hurting themselves’ by pledging their support to ‘seven Korean men in their 20s’ who can only be identified by their hair colour. He also said that the band is ‘not so good’ at what they do and they make their songs based on a ‘formula’. Mile Silver also went on to say that the fans of the band are ‘in love with these overpriced products’.

In no time did this segment from Mike’s show go viral and ‘#ApologiseMikeSilvero’ started trending on Twitter. Fans have slammed him for his hurtful remarks and stood by the band fiercely. Many have cited their achievements as well. One of the fans of the band wrote on Twitter, “The boys didn't work hard for a ridiculous allegations and disrespect” while another wrote “BTS have worked so hard to reach this level they have motivated and inspired thousands of people and have healed them. They don't deserve this disrespect at all.” one of the Twitter users also went on to write, “good morning, racism is not an opinion. if you simply don't like them then that's your problem, the world likes them and they will keep on winning— your opinion won't matter.” Another also called out Mike’s ‘xenophobia’ and wrote, “And who r u? What r u good at, spitting ugly words? I didn't know you, now i don't want to get to know you even more...xenophobic person like you.” See their tweets below.

And who r u? What r u good at, spitting ugly words? I didn't know you, now i don't want to get to know you even more...xenophobic person like you 🤢#ApologizeABCCOLOR#ApologizeMikeSilvero pic.twitter.com/wfhs75g5TR — NoonaOt7 here ●︿● (@kookchimchimy) June 16, 2021

Why do you even need to compar them.what ever they do with their looks it's their own choice and it's only up to themselves.just open up your eyes to see their power and talent.#ApologizeABCCOLOR #ApologizeMikeSilvero #APOLOGIZETOBANGTAN pic.twitter.com/W0exe6tCMX — sarina (@sarina_mmy) June 16, 2021

Coming from a grown up man who know nothing about BTS. If you're in this fandom for a long time, you will know how much BTS help us in through our life. Ignorance is something that you should avoid in life. #ApologizeABCCOLOR #ApologizeMikeSilvero pic.twitter.com/WDzvRuzIho — seoltang⁷🇵🇸 (@snsakd) June 17, 2021

good morning, racism is not an opinion. if you simply don't like them then that's your problem, the world likes them and they will keep on winning— your opinion won't matter #ApologizeMikeSilvero pic.twitter.com/ybock2zP3x — riri 🌬️∞⁷ (@rianughh) June 16, 2021

The boys didn't work hard for a ridiculous allegations and disrespect #ApologizeABCCOLOR #ApologizeMikeSilvero pic.twitter.com/aiVvKQc7nD — viena 🌼 (@svieyna) June 16, 2021

I thought may be you reporters are educated haha my mistake you guys are worse than that but I hv to correct you for this one uh choosed the wrong strategy to become famous I know many people even didn't knew about your show #ApologizeABCCOLOR #ApologizeMikeSilvero pic.twitter.com/owZH7i3ulD — jimin💜💜 (@ds_isha) June 17, 2021

In other news, the Bangtan Boys recently celebrated their 8th anniversary. The band is also gearing up for the release of their new track next month. The song is titled Permission To Dance and will be dropped on July 9.

BTS IS GIFTING ARMY A NEW SONG ON ARMY DAY YALL WE ARE CRYING😭💜 pic.twitter.com/2OIKDIT9wu — bri⁷ • 🐨🌱 stream butter✨ (@iSwoonforJoon) June 14, 2021

Image: BTS and MIKE SILVERO’S INSTAGRAM

