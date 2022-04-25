BTS' ARMY Gives 'Bridgerton' Spin Off To Old Pics Of Kim Taehyung Aka V & Jin; Take A Look

K-pop band BTS recently wrapped up the 'Permission to Dance' concert in Las Vegas and returned to their home country, South Korea. Currently, the all-boy band is gearing up for the release of their upcoming album 'We Are Bulletproof'. Amid this, an ardent fan of the group has given a special 'Brigerton' spin-off to the old photos of band members Kim Taehyung aka V and Jin. Needless to say, the ARMY is loving it as they hailed them as 'Duke of Bangtan'.

Kim Taehyung aka V and Jin gets Bridgerton looks

A fan of the band used an old photo of BTS' V and Jin calling them 'Duke of Bangtan'. In the photo, both V and Jin look dapper donning crisp suits as they pose for the cameras.

Take a look at it here:

Duke of Bangtan pic.twitter.com/jWejJ7eyDw — taehyung⁷s legs (@dailytaelegs) April 19, 2022

As soon as the photo surfaced online, ARMY went gaga over it. While one said, "Prettiest boys ugh", another called them a "double visual attack". Users also hailed the band members as 'Duke Kim' and 'Lord seokjin and Lord V'. Check out reactions to the viral post below:

Lord seokjin and Lord V — Mrs Kim(Tae's wife & JK's yeoja chingu) (@dare97dream) April 20, 2022

worldwide handsome with worldwide handsome our Taejin are always beautiful 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 — Kimo (@KimoMoh81154357) April 20, 2022

Duke Kim 🙏 — Philo || 6/10 💜 (@RMphilein) April 20, 2022

Double visual attack — Anu⁷ 💜 10/06/2022 (@Anu_truthuntold) April 20, 2022

Prettiest boys ugh — ❤︎ Da’sia⁷ ❤︎ harry’s house (@sheposdasia) April 20, 2022

I love your brain pic.twitter.com/5u8Fs3BZtt — Diana⁷ 🍭🦩 (@Dianavsope27) April 20, 2022

The last day of BTS' Permission to Dance Concert in Las Vegas was filled with several heartwarming moments including Junkook and V's cinderella moment and J-Hope praising V for his participation in the show despite being injured. However, the major highlight came when the group played a monochromatic AV at the end of the concert.

The short clip consisted of umpteen funny moments of the K-pop band in a monochrome frame. It was announced that the group is all set to release their next album 'We Are Bulletproof' on 10 June 2022. For those unaware, the release date also marks the group's ninth anniversary together. Check out the video below:

In addition to this, BTS' Jimin in collaboration with Ha Sung Woon recently released the OST of the K-drama 'Our Blues'. After the release of the song, iTunes announced that Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's OST With You topped the Top Songs Chart of iTunes in 100 countries within 4 hours and 44 minutes of its release. Earlier, BTS' first English-language single Dynamite held the record as it topped the chart within 8 hours of its release.

(Image: @jin/@thv/Instagram)