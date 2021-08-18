BTS Army Makes #WeDemandApology, #StopAsianHate Trend In India After Spanish Podcast

Fans of the Korean Boyband BTS are demanding an apology after a Spanish radio show passed racist remarks about the band. BTS fans who call themselves BTS ARMY trended hashtags like #WeDemandApology, and #StopAsianHate on Twitter. Five Spanish radio jockeys were heard passing racist remarks and called BTS 'Chinese Backstreet Boys.'

As per Koimoi, five radio jockeys were heard disparagingly describing BTS as "Chinese Backstreet Boys" in a Spanish podcast. They asserted that the band had gotten surgeries done to look like a mix of Asians and North Americans. These comments did sit well with the BTS ARMY as they trended hashtags like #WeDemandApology and #StopAsianHate on Twitter. One user took their Twitter and wrote, "I don't know why people think insulting BTS will make them cool These adults should know that they're living in the 21st century but their thinking is below the 19th century. WE DEMAND AN APOLOGY."

I don't know why people think insulting BTS will make them cool These adults should know that they're living in 21st century but their thinking is below 19th century



WE DEMAND AN APOLOGY #EstoNoEsRadioXenofobico #StopAsianHate #XenophobiaIsNotHumor pic.twitter.com/uYJUwfdvNM — Mrs.Chimchim (@MrsChimchim13) August 18, 2021

While another user wrote, "#StopAsianHate Everyday these hates are getting more and more especially towards BTS being famous all round the globe and being humble, they get these hates from haters and by hosts in radio shows. We all breathe the same air and live on the same land we got to love each other."

#StopAsianHate Everyday these hates are getting more and more especially towards BTS being famous all round the globe and being humble, they get these hates from haters and by hosts in radio shows. We all breathe the same air and live on the same land we got to love each other. pic.twitter.com/F2qAqEUZqB — Praneetha Machiraju (@PraneethaMachi1) August 18, 2021

I cant believe this is coming from a group of adults at a radio station which the job require them to be professional and hv knowledge abt other cultures? That's so low of them omfg#StopAsianHate https://t.co/mog8Wg5l6F — 𝕄𝔸𝕚𝔾𝕆 (@izitolzt) August 18, 2021

BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100

BTS' mega-hit single Butter placed seventh on this week's Billboard main singles chart, remaining in the top 10 for 12 straight weeks. Butter by BTS was a commercial success, topping the charts in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore and the United States, as well as Billboard's Global 200 chart. The song also reached the top-10 in 23 more countries worldwide. Also, their latest song Permission to Dance debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and replaced Butter from the pole position, the first time an artist had self-replaced themselves since Drake's In My Feelings replaced his own Nice for What in 2018. The song also became BTS' fifth number-one hit on the chart in ten months and two weeks, marking them as the artists with the fastest accumulation of five number-one singles since Michael Jackson in 1988.

Image Credit: AP