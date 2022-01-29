BTS' ARMY Slams Jimmy Kimmel For Allegedly Making Another Joke About K-Pop Boy Band

From releasing top-charting tracks and spreading the message of self-love through their music to delivering a powerful message to the youth of the world at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, the South Korean boyband BTS has undoubtedly taken over the hearts of people across the world. Despite such an impressive collection of achievements to their name, the seven-member band has been subjected to hate and racism on several occasions.

However, their ardent fans of the band, called ARMY, have always been a force to reckon with when it comes to defending the band. The same was exhibited recently when the popular American personality Jimmy Kimmel, host of the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, compared BTS with COVID-19 triggering a wave of rage from the ARMY. However, the host of the late-night talk show seemed to have enraged the fans once again with one of the segments allegedly targeting the South Korean boyband again.

Jimmy Kimmel allegedly jokes about BTS, again

The 54-year-old started his segment by stating that the different variants of COVID-19 reminds him of the boy bands from the 90s and 2000s. He continued, ''You know, you had the big ones, like Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and then that mutated into O-Town and 98 Degrees. And we had the Jonas Brothers popped up, Big Time Rush. They kept splitting off in different directions, eventually One Direction,''

He continued, ''And they took pieces, and it popped up all over the world, until eventually we get to one that’s so contagious it destroys all life on earth.” The segment was quick to gain traction on the internet with many fans pointing out that the joke was 'racist' and contributing to spreading hate against the Asian community. A few also reasoned that even if the joke was not directed at the boyband, BTS, it was still made in the wrong taste. Check out the memes from fans calling out Jimmy Kimmel for his alleged joke about the K-pop band.

Y'all should understand it goes beyond BTS. It's about respecting each other, respecting all communities and ethnicities. We're all human beings. Kimmel's blatantly racist "jokes" shouldn't be normalised. It's not "funny", it's downright disrespectful. #JimmyKimmelRacist — 팔도강산/Paldogangsan ℗⁷ 🇰🇷 (@BTSpaldogangsan) January 28, 2022

I want people to realize that this is not only about BTS and Army but also about all the Asians. This matter is more than your thoughts and Imagination. He's being racist to BTS and they are Asians, means he's being racist to Asians. So you have to speak up.#JimmyKimmelRacist — SumSum⁷🍊(ANN DAY♥️)Prod. Suga's Certified Bitch (@SumSumSeVeN) January 28, 2022

all the boys did is saving life through music, and you think it’s funny to make this horrendous joke about them? twice in a row. intentional and unprovoked racism on national tv. he isn’t being ignorant, he’s deliberately being hateful, racist, and xenophobic.#JimmyKimmelRacist https://t.co/TSjVZkEnpH — ☾ (@alestierre) January 28, 2022

Casually comparing an artist with a deadly virus which has killed so many people and deeming it as a joke on national television just because they're Asian is not acceptable in any way. Asian hate is not a joke #JimmyKimmelRacist #StopAsianHate — Saniya⁷ (@Kim_njjj) January 29, 2022

I’m just going to say my mom & I along with many other POC shouldn’t feel the need to carry around pepper spray & a taser to feel safe. Also, it is extremely easy to think before you speak & say something vile about other human beings. #StopAsianHate #JimmyKimmelRacist. — Rikki René (@Rikki_Rene) January 29, 2022

For the unversed, a week earlier, Jimmy Kimmel was lambasted by BTS ARMY for comparing the K-pop band with the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, while interviewing Emily in Paris fame actor and singer Ashley Park. After the singer talked about her diagnosis with the new variant and fangirling over the band, the host said, ''You thought it was BTS fever. They're both extremely dangerous. You’re lucky to come out of those alive.''

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@bts_group_photos/AP