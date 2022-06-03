BTS ARMY Spot Band Members Dining With Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson During Their US Visit

The South Korean boy band BTS recently paid a visit to the White House to meet the United States President Joe Biden. The band talked about the recent increase in the hate crime rate against the Asian community in the US and ways to fight it. They expressed their sadness on the same on the final day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. As the band was in Washington DC, they also took out some time to explore the city and seemingly had dinner with Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson.

Taking to his Instagram handle, BTS' J-Hope shared a series of photos and videos from the band's visit to Washington DC. The first picture of the post was of a plane flying in the blue sky. In the second photo, the singer could be seen taking a selfie in a blue t-shirt. Following a picture of a flower, J-Hope shared a video of BTS having dinner at a restaurant. In the video, J-Hope first focused on a cake covered in flames, and then moved his camera towards Jin, who told him that they are having "hot ice cream." During that brief moment, BTS' leader RM could be seen chatting with Chris Martin. A silhouette of Dakota Johnson could also be seen beside Martin.

Soon after J-Hope shared the post, BTS ARMY was quick enough to spot Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson in one of the videos. Many fans took to their Twitter handles to react to the same.

An amused fan wrote, "BTS dinner with Chris Martin omg!! this is so sweet friendship of them..," while another penned, "imagining bts calling up the ppl they know wanting to hang out and suddenly HER sitting opposite chris martin watching jin make a “hot ice cream” joke while vmin feeding each other couple chairs down." A fan shared stills from the video and wrote, "chris martin, dakota johnson, and her having dinner with bts last night DAMN," while another wrote, "how are chris martin & her & dakota johnson bffs with bts when i haven’t even gotten a chance to breathe the same air as any of them yet." BTS had earlier collaborated with Chris Martin for their hit sng My Universe.

