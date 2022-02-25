Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean boyband BTS is known for having fans across the globe. Apart from being admired for their music, the seven-member band is known for their artistic vision in their merchandise as well as fashion. From trendy sweaters to fashionable baggy pants, BTS has managed to set a benchmark in the fashion world as well.

Therefore, the band is not only spreading the message of self-love but also inspiring the fans' clothing sense. In a similar case, BTS fans from India have been sent into a frenzy after they spotted a man wearing the same cardigan as member V, who is known to be the most popular member of the band. See the pictures here.

BTS ARMY spot Indian man wearing V's cardigan

Indian fans of the South Korean band have managed to spot an unidentified man wearing V's cardigan which he had worn during a session with the band during the occasion of the new year 2021. Fans were quick to recognize the brown cardigan on the man wearing a scooter.

It was not long before the picture caught traction on social media as fans started making hilarious comments over a random Indian man wearing the same cardigan as the world's most renowned artist. One netizen wrote, ''If I was the who would have taken the pic, I would have scream to that uncle ' OYE UNCLE JI RUK JAO, YE SWEATER DE JAO AUR MERA SWEATER LE JAO''(Uncle please wait. Please give me your sweater and take mine instead).

with me you mean...? pic.twitter.com/npMOlF3g6o — niki⁷ trying out my spen :) (@cute_tete_) February 23, 2022

On the other hand, a few fans were convinced that the man loved BTS' V while other fans brought back old pictures of random people wearing the same outfit as BTS' V. Check out the tweets here.

Meanwhile, BTS recently made history by bagging the IFPI Global Artist Chart 2021 Artist of the Year award. By winning the award, they became the only act in history to win the award for two consecutive years. Moreover, the band also beat Taylor Swift, Adele, The Weeknd and more notable artists to get the top position.

Image: Twitter/@mykooboyy/mykooboyy