BTS ARMY Trends 'Happy Jungkook's Day'; Here's Why Jeon Jungkook Is Celebrated Every Year

The South Korean boy band BTS has one of the biggest fanbases, known as the BTS fan ARMY, in the world. The fan ARMY never fails to support each member in the band on their special occasions and new ventures. They are often seen trending on social media platforms as the ARMY celebrates everything they do. Today the ARMY is celebrating Jungkook day and trending some hashtags dedicated to the singer on Twitter. Here is the reason behind Jungkook day and how it started.

ARMY wishing a happy Jungkook day to all is something everyone is currently seeing on the internet. Every year, since 2018, January 9 is celebrated as Jeon Jungkook, aka JK's day. While several might be wondering if it is the singer's birthday. But it is not. The real reason behind ARMY celebrating the day is because Junkook himself declared it as his day back in 2018.

Why Jungkook day is celebrated?

Three years ago, the boy band released their Season's greetings like always. But this time, what caught the ARMY's attention was January 9 marked as Jungkook Day. The calendar also had a note inside that said, "do something whatever it be and upload it." Since then, the ARMY never fails to celebrate January 9 as Jungkook Day.

The ARMY is now trending the hashtags 'Happy JK Day 2022' and 'Our Golden Star JK' on Twitter. While 'HappyJKDay2022' is trending worldwide on no. 1 on Twitter, 'OurGoldenStarJK' is in the third position. The ARMY is sharing several rare pictures, artworks, videos and much more all dedicated to the singer. A Twitter user wrote, "It's your day Jungkookie. I am so happy to be celebrating this with you," while another penned, "I love you so so so much my angel. You are my everything, thanks Jungkook."

Meanwhile, BTS is enjoying their short break and releasing its artist-made merchandise one by one. The band chose to take a break during the Holiday season as they did not celebrate the holidays with their families since their debut. During their break, they debuted on Instagram with their individual handles and also broke several records. Despite being away from music, they are connected with the ARMY.

