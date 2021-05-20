BTS Band Member Reveals He Had 'tough Time' Singing Global Hit 'Dynamite'

BTS is one of the most popular bands in the world and has amassed a massive fan following in the last few years. While all their songs are loved by the BTS ARMY, BTS' Dynamite is one of their most popular tracks and even went on to be nominated for a Grammy last year. Recently, one of the BTS members revealed that he found it very difficult to get into the rhythm of the song and had to make slight anatomical alterations to get it right.

BTS' member reveals he had a tough time singing Dynamite

In an interview with Rolling Stone, BTS' member Jungkook revealed that he had a tough time singing the band's most popular song Dynamite. He stated that it was a very difficult task to get hold of the English lyrics of the track. Speaking more about it, Jungkook added that he had initially felt that he got the hang of the lyrics pretty well and it seemed to him that he was pronouncing the words correctly. It was only later during the recording sessions and after further practice, he realized that his pronunciation was actually quite off and he needed to work on it. Jungkook mentioned how his tongue just wasn't loose enough to correctly pronounce the English lyrics and it was after much practice and working on his pronunciation that he finally got the hold of it and it ended up sounding more natural.

BTS' Latest

On May 1, 2021, Big Hit dropped a mysterious teaser poster from BTS' Butter, displaying a collection of photographs that contained things such as a camera, a piece of toast, a party popper, and yellow balloons. Following this, they dropped concept clips from the new track that featured all the singers in their new looks. Butter's release date is May 21, 2021. Additionally, the group will also release their Japanese album BTS, The Best. The album will release in June 2021. It will feature Japanese versions of their hit Korean tracks as well as new tracks in Japanese. The title track Film Out from the album was released as the official soundtrack for the Japanese movie Signal: Cold Case Investigation Unit.

Image - Jungkook_bighitentertainment Instagram

