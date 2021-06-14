BTS Band Members Associate Their Songs With Different Seasons Of The Year; Watch

BTS' Butter was released on May 21, 2021, amidst much fanfare, and recently, Billboard announced that BTS' new English track has topped their Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Recently, the band members answered several questions about their song including their favourite lines, favourite outfits, and what songs of theirs they would associate to which season of the year. Along with answering questions about their latest English-language track, the boys also called it the track for summer and how it will melt into everybody's heart.

BTS members talk about their songs for different seasons

In a Butter Q&A Interview on Facebook with Jose Ochoa TV, the Korean boy band members spoke at length about their track and also shared their favourites from their second English-language song. Along with that, they were also asked to associated songs composed and sung by them to different seasons of the year. Jungkook was the first to answer and he very cheekily associated their track Spring Day for the spring season. Jin added that their superhit song Dynamite's tropical remix would go really well with the summer season. Jin and RM also mentioned how their latest track Butter would be the best when it comes to summer weather.

Jimin had a rather philosophical answer to this question, wherein he associated autumn with sentiments and hence, stated that their song Life Goes On would be the perfect track for it. V had the quickest response and mentioned how Snow Flower is just the right song for the wintery months. Following this segment, the band members were questioned about what food tastes best with butter and Suga revealed how steak would be it. The septet's hair colours made headlines as it was often changed during the music video and fans went gaga over it. V was asked about the style he would like to try next and he hilariously stated that he has had his hair in all the colours of the rainbow and there are no more colours left. Jimin on the other hand spoke about how he too went through a real variety of hair colours and so, he just wants to stay away from bleach and continue with black hair for a while.

BTS' Butter tops Billboard Hot 100 songs chart

BTS released their song Butter in May and broke several records. The video made the record for the biggest YouTube premiere after getting 3.9 million views. Along with that, Billboard announced that BTS' new English track has topped their Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, replacing Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U. The song marks BTS's fourth Hot 100 No.1, in nine months.

Image - BTS' Instagram Account

