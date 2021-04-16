BTS' Bang Bang Con 21: Where To Watch? What Is The Timing? Find Out Here

BTS' latest offering for the fans is a free online concert once again. Last year in April 2020, BTS hosted a free online concert Bang Bang Con on their official YouTube channel BANGTAN TV for two days. This year, once again the group is back with Bang Bang Con 2021 edition. BTS' Bang Bang Con 21 date is set for April 17, 2021, which is a Saturday.

How to watch Bang Bang Con 21

The steps for watching Bang Bang Con 21 are easy. First, you need to figure out the time according to your timezone, then you need to clear your schedule for the whole day, and lastly, switch off other devices and indulge in the online concert for the whole day. Bang Bang Con 21 will be showcased for free on BANGTAN TV, the group's official channel where they post behind-the-scenes videos and interviews as well.

Hyping up to the day of the concert, a set of images disclosing the details of the concert were released on BTS' official social media handles. The virtual concert will showcase three concerts, beginning with BTS Live Trilogy EP. 1: BTS Begins (Memories of 2015) at 3 PM KST, 2019 BTS 5th muster (Magic Shop) in Busan 5:40 PM KST, and BTS World Tour Speak Yourself in Sao Paulo at 7:40 PM KST. The members have also released short videos leading up to the concert day.

The timing for the concert country-wise is as follows:

South Korea 3 PM KST

India 11:30 AM IST

USA 2 AM ET

UK 7 AM BST

Mexico 1 AM EST

Philippines 2 PM PHT

Australia 4 PM AEST

Fans reaction to BTS' Bang Bang Con 21

Fans on Twitter have some hilarious and excited reactions to the announcement of BTS' virtual free concert. They expressed their views best with memes and funny one-liners. Let's have a look!

Keeping in mind the need to ace academically, and still have time for fun, this user has an apt reminder for student ARMYS. Finishing assignments on time is a huge feat and needs focus. Here's some motivation:

student armys finish all of your assignments today so you can focus on bangbangcon tomorrow — myraâ· (@jimincIoud) April 16, 2021

In preparation for the concert, this ARMY printed some tickets and other knick-knacks to keep the vibe of a concert alive. If you're looking to do something similar, then take a look here. The tickets match the theme of the concert photos well.

When at home, food is an important companion for a binge marathon, be it movies to a concert! Are you wondering what food to have during the concert? This ARMY might have an answer... or a question for you.