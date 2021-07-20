BTS Beats Their Own Record With 'Permission To Dance', Tops Billboard Hot 100 Again

Korean boy band BTS has added another feather to their cap. Their recent track Permission To Dance debuted at the No. 1 position of Billboards Hot 100 list. The song was released on July 9, 2021, and was co-written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews.

'Permission to Dance' debuts on Billboards Hot 100

Permission to Dance is BTS’s fifth song to hit No.1 on the Hot 100 after Dynamite, Savage Love with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, Life Goes On, and Butter. Also, BTS replaced their own song Butter which was on number one for six consecutive weeks. BTS accomplished five No. 1 hit within 10 months, which is the fastest time since Michael Jackson did so within nine months in 1987-88. As per Billboard, BTS is the fourth act with at least four No. 1 debut on the Hot 100, after Ariana Grande (five), Justin Bieber (four), and Drake (four). The band is also the first to replace themselves at No. 1 on the Hot 100 since Drake last did so in 2018. BTS is the fifth group in Billboard history to have replaced itself at the top of the Hot 100, and the first group to have replaced their own No. 1 debut with another No. 1 debut.

Thanking BTS ARMY for their support and help in achieving this feat, members, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, JungKook, SUGA and V took to their official Twitter handle and wrote "#BTS_Butter handed the baton to #PermissiontoDance Two songs debuting at number 1! Thank you."

BTS on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS returned to the talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon for two days in a row on July 13 and July 14. The band performed their recently released track Permission to Dance for the first time on American television, followed by their super hit number Butter. Post their performance, the group joined the host Jimmy Fallon through video call and sat down to chat with the host. In a fun segment, the members of BTS played a game and confirmed or denied some of the biggest burning rumours about themselves. The band back in September 2020 had performed their hit numbers Idol, Home, Black Swan, Mikrokosmos and Dynamite. As per Variety, the episode had garnered over 230 million views digital views.

