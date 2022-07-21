BTS, Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg's Long Awaited Collaboration Announced; Band Shares Video

After months of waiting and keeping fans on their toes, BTS, Snoop Dogg, and Benny Blanca’s long-awaited collaboration have been finally announced. Snoop Dogg had the entire BTS ARMY excited a couple of months ago when he announced that he is collaborating with the Bangtan Boys.

On July 20, BTS and Benny Blanco gave rise to speculations after his fun video with the band surfaced online. the funny clip shows the renowned American producer jokingly asking Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook if he can join the band. Although the BTS members turn him down, they agree to collaborate to make “the best song in the entire world.”

BTS, Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanca’s collaboration confirmed

After the video, fans were excited to know more about the collaboration and they started expressing their curiosity on Twitter. Much to the craze of the fans, Blanco later confirmed BTS’ collaboration with him and Snoop Dogg through a Tweet. The song Bad Decisions is slated to release on August 5 at 1 p.m. KST.

The music video for Bad Decisions, which will mark the collaboration of the trio, will premiere on Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on August 5 at 1 p.m. KST. The lyric video for the song will be released a day later on BTS’s YouTube channel on August 6 at 1 p.m. KST, and the official visualizer will follow on August 8 at 12 a.m. KST (on Benny Blanco’s channel).

On the other hand, the artwork will be unveiled on July 22 following the trailer which will release on August 3. Meanwhile, in March this year, Snoop had spoken to AV Club about BTS and shared details about the collaboration. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together," he said then. Later, the fans became more excited after RM eventually confirmed the collaboration on the red carpet of the Grammys.

Currently, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook has taken a brief hiatus from performing as a band together and are concentrating on pursuing their individual careers.

IMAGE: Twitter/BTS_BigHit/AP