BTS' 'Boy With Luv' Becomes First-ever Korean Song To Cross THIS Milestone On Spotify

South Korean band, BTS, are no strangers to breaking records with their chart-topping songs like Dynamite, Butter, Permission To Dance, and more. The band has yet again created a new record with their song Boy With Luv that also features singer Halsey. Boy With Luv is the lead single of BTS' sixth mini-album MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA.

BTS' Boy With Luv crosses 800 million streams on Spotify

BTS hit track Boy With Luv with Halsey, became the first-ever Korean song to surpass 800 million streams on the music streaming platform Spotify. It took the band almost two years and nine months to reach the milestone that the song's music video was the most viewed online music video in 24 hours at the time, garnering over 74.6 million views within its first day of release. As of February 2022, the song currently stands at over 1.2 billion streams.

Meanwhile, BTS debuted in 2013 and soon became the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7. Their songs like Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter, and Permission to Dance made BTS the fastest act to accumulate five US number-one singles since Michael Jackson. The group's numerous accolades include six American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, 24 Golden Disk Awards, and nominations for a Grammy Award and a Brit Award.

BTS announces short break before new album

Post their Permission to Dance on Stage concert in LA, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced that they were taking a short break before the arrival of their new album in March 2022. The band's agency Big Hit Music shared a statement announcing their break. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

