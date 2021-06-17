BTS Break Their Own Record With Muster Swoozoo Event, Earn More Than $71M

Kpop group BTS continues to break records with their performances. The group celebrated their 8th anniversary this year with a special fan event, titled Muster SowooZoo, held on June 13 and June 14. The virtual event ended up earning USD$ 71 million for the group, breaking their own record of "Most viewers for a music concert live stream on a bespoke platform".

According to a report by Big Hit Music, BTS' Muster Sowoozoo had more than 1.33 million paid viewers. The virtual event cost 49,500 KRW that was approximate USD$ 44.30 (Rs 3226). Tickets were also available for fans to watch in 4k at 59,500 which is around USD$ 53.30 (Rs 3886).

The previous record was 993,000 viewers across 191 countries which was also held by BTS for their album Map Of The Soul for E Online's concert in October 2020. They had about 756,000 viewers who attended their Bang Bang Con: The Live in June 2020.

According to Big Hit Music's media statement, the event managed to bring in more than 80.0 billion KRW for the group, which is USD$ 71 million (Rs 52 crore). This was an estimated revenue from the sale of tickets and merchandise related to the event. To avoid letting the ARMY, BTS's fans, down, the K-pop group ensured to keep their audience entertained.

BTS' Muster Sowoozoo event

A major setup was created for the event with galaxy themed decorations. The arena was specially prepared with screens filling the space and the ARMY cheering on from their homes. The concert was available to watch in HD and 4K resolutions for the fans.

BTS did not disappoint its fans as they presented special performances on some of their hit singles including a performance on Butter. They even performed on Life Goes On, Stay, Fly To My Room and Dynamite. The group unveiled the Korean version of their song Wishing On A Star, which was released in 2016 in BTS' second Japanese album. The group also performed on Chicken Noodle Soup and Daechwita.

In honour of their debut anniversary, the band released their Japanese album BTS The Best. The album was released on June 16, 2021, and consisted of 23 tracks in Japanese. An acoustic remix of Dynamite and Japanese versions of their songs DNA, Black Swan and Spring Day have also been included in the new album.

Image: BTS' Twitter

