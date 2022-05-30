BTS Breaks Another Record, Becomes Biggest Apple Music Show Of The Year With 'BTS Radio'

The South Korean boy band BTS has surely made the entire world fall in love with their tracks. The band, which is not only known for its songs but also quirky dance sequences, enjoys a massive fandom, known as BTS fan ARMY. Since their debut, the band has broken several global records. The two-time Grammy-nominated band now has now broken yet another record with their three-part series BTS Radio: Past And Present.

BTS, whose members are Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V, have several records in their name. The band recently broke the Apple Music record for the biggest show of the year with their first episode on BTS Radio. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Apple Music announced the same as the band's new limited series had more listeners tuning to it on Apple Music than any other show.

BTS breaks Apple Music record

Apple Music's tweet read, "@BTS_twt broke the record for the biggest show of the year with their debut episode of #BTSRadio on Apple Music 1." Apple Music also cheered for BTS' fan ARMY and wrote, "BTSARMY you did it!" along with a purple heart emoji.

The band's fans were thrilled to hear about the record-breaking performance of BTS Radio and showered their love on the band. A fan called the band members "Kings"and further added, "Excited to listen Yet To Come is release on june 10 by BTS the title song of the new album BTS Proof." Another fan wrote, "BTS WIL CONTINUE BREAKING RECORDS!!! CONGRATULATIONS, BTS! We did it!" A fan mentioned that the news is not surprising and wrote, "They are a global phenomenon, not surprised one bit! Thanks @BTS_twt for the great show! Yet To Come by BTS will reign supreme."

More about BTS Radio: Past And Present

The ongoing BTS Radio: Past And Present is a three-part series that follows the South Korean band members as they look back at their nine-year-long journey to superstardom. In the series, the members of the band picked some meaningful songs from their discography and opened up on their stories. They revealed how they became a globally hit band. The first episode of the series aired on May 28. The next two episodes are scheduled to release on June 3 and June 10.

Image: Twitter/@AppleMusic