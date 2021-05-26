BTS Breaks Guinness World Records Across Spotify And YouTube With Latest Single 'Butter'

BTS' Butter has proved to be yet another achievement for the K Pop group. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, BTS' Butter MV, which premiered on May 21, 2021, on YouTube set the record for video with the most viewers with 3.9 million concurrent viewers. According to YouTube, Butter has also set the record for "most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube". BTS has managed to break their own record which they set with the song Dynamite's release on August 21, 2021, with 3 million concurrent viewers.

Currently, the music video which has been posted on HYBE Labels' official YouTube account, has received more than 217 million views. The K Pop group's brand new song was also the most-streamed song on Spotify with over 16.3 billion streams. They broke the record which was originally held by Coldplay with 16.1 billion streams on Spotify.

We've confirmed a new batch of records set by @BTS_twt during the release of their latest single 'Butter' - including having the most viewers for the premiere of a video on @YouTube 🔥 https://t.co/7GifjrD7rQ#BTSButter — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 25, 2021

As of April 2021, the popular group already has fifteen Guinness world records. On May 8, 2017, they broke their first record for "Most Twitter engagements" with an average of 152,112 retweets among the group of male artists. By the end of 2017, they ended up breaking the record with an overall average of 252,200 retweets.

The following year in August 2018, the group went on to break three records namely, "Most viewed music video online in 24 hours by a K-pop group" with DNA, Most Twitter engagements overall with an average of 330,624, and "Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours" with IDOL. Their single Boy With Luv went on to break records with 74.6 million views in April 2019. The same year, the K Pop group went on to become "the fastest TikTok account to get 1 million followers" within just 3 hours and 31 minutes. In June 2020, 756,000 viewers attended the live stream of the group's performance which broke the record of "Most viewers for a music concert live stream". In August 2020, BTS' Dynamite went on to break the record of "Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours", "Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours", and "Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group" which were earlier held by BlackPink's How You Like That.

