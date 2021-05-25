BTS' 'Butter' Creates Another Milestone, Becomes Fastest Music Video To Surpass 200M Views

Korean boy-band BTS’ recently released music video, Butter has achieved another milestone within just days of its release. The second English track by the septet has now surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. It was just on the day of its release that Butter already smashed two records that were previously held by the group’s summer hit single, Dynamite. Here’s everything that you need to know about BTS’ Butter’s new record.

BTS’ Butter shatters another YouTube record

BTS’s Butter dropped last Friday and has now become the fastest music video to surpass the 200 million mark on YouTube. The K-pop band shattered the record within just 4 days of the release of the music video. The band’s first all-English song Dynamite reportedly achieved the milestone in 4.5 days after its release.

BTS now occupied three spots on the list of the fastest music video to hit 200 million views. Apart from BTS' Butter and Dynamite, their song Boy with Luv occupies the 10th spot clocking in the views in 11.8 days. BTS’ Butter also created two new records on the day of its premiere. As per Chart Data on Twitter, BTS' latest song became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views.

This time, the band outdid themselves as they garnered the views within 13 minutes of the release. They also surpassed 20 million views within 54 minutes. Earlier, Dynamite surpassed the 20 million mark in 1 hour 14 minutes. Other than this, Butter on YouTube also became the fastest video to gain 1 million likes, that too.

Within a day of its release, Butter also shattered the 24-hour view record on YouTube. According to Forbes’ report, BTS’ Butter has surpassed its 24 hours view count record. As of midnight, EST, BTS' Butter recorded approximately 112.85 million views within 24 hours of its debut on YouTube. Before BTS’ Butter, BTS’ Dynamite received 101.1 million views on its first day. Repeating their Dynamite history, even Butter has made the Army go berserk over the new track. It is just a matter of time before Butter can likely also break longevity records on Billboard’s charts.

(Image: Still from BTS' Butter)

