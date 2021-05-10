BTS' Butter First Group Concept Photo Unveiled, ARMY Gushes Over Members' Hairdo

On May 9, 2021, Big Hit Entertainment took to its official Instagram handle and dropped the first group concept picture of the upcoming BTS' Butter. In the group concept picture, the Bangtan boys can be seen posing together and flaunting their new hair colours. They looked suave in their subtle coloured suits. BTS' ARMY has taken over the internet as it couldn't stop drooling over Namjoon's pink hair, Jungkook's bun and Jimin's hair, among other members' looks.

BTS' Army goes gaga as band's first 'Butter' group concept picture unveiled

Jungkook with tied up hair and blonde hobi 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/L25QaTghhZ — BTS PICS⁷ 🧈💛 (@GirlWithLuv24) May 9, 2021

JUNGKOOK'S PURPLE HAIR IS TIED?!?? pic.twitter.com/irQMEoRA6S — sen⁷ 🧈 ia (@sugatradamus) May 9, 2021

BTS' latest group concept picture shows BTS' members posing together and flaunting their intense look while looking into the camera confidently. As soon as the BTS Butter group concept photo was released, BTS' ARMY rushed to drop positive comments and express their excitement for the upcoming second English single, Butter. A fan dropped a collage picture featuring Jin and captioned it as 'I'm shaking'. Another one wrote 'Jungkook with tied up hair and blond hobi' with several crying face emoticons. The hashtag '#BTSButter' started trending on Twitter as Twitterati couldn't keep calm seeing the pictures and BTS' members' new hair colours.

JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE TOO🥲

Exposed forehead is illegal 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/biiqRFmqbC — ᴮᴱANURADHA SHARMA (@AnuradhaShh025) May 9, 2021

The rainbow jimin and pink joon look so good,

THIS ERA WILL BE ON THEIR HAND😭#ButterTeaser1 #BTS_Butter @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/rLewU1erUj — SIN._.BTS⁷ᴮᵁᵀᵀᴱᴿⁱˢᶜᵒᵐⁱⁿᵍ (@Prisawim2) May 10, 2021

JIMIIIIN THANT'S WHY YOU DIDN'T TAKE A SELFIE FOR MORE THAN ONE MONTH 😢😢😢😢❤❤❤❤ I MISS YOUUUU pic.twitter.com/Zj6xbwayq8 — 방탄소년단★아미 ∞ (@4jvrs7) May 9, 2021

Seeing the new picture, many fans rushed to drop lovely comments and retweeted the picture. A fan wrote "Jimin that's why you didn't take a selfie for more than one month". Another one wrote that "The rainbow Jimin and Pink Joon look so good, This era will be on their hand" and dropped a string of emoticons. A netizen tweeted "light it up smooth like Dynamite". Another one said that "Jungkook and J-Hope's exposed forehead is illegal".

After BTS' ARMY speculated the South Korean boy band's comeback, their agency Big Hit confirmed the rumours with its latest English single, Butter. The agency made BTS' fans excited as it labelled the upcoming track an 'another summer smash hit', after the success of BTS' successful first English single, Dynamite, which released in the month of August 2020. BTS' Butter will be releasing on May 21, 2021. The new dance-pop song will be catering to the smooth yet charming feeling that the South Korean boys are known and loved for. The South Korean boy band has become a global icon ever since it made its debut in the month of June 2013.

