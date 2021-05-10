BTS' Butter First Group Concept Picture Unveiled; BTS' Members Sport New Hair Colours

On May 9, 2021, Big Hit Entertainment took to its official Twitter handle and dropped the first group concept picture of the much-anticipated song, BTS' Butter. Big Hit described the picture where BTS' members can be seen posing with each other. One can also see them flaunting intense looks. In the concept picture, they can be seen sporting new hair colours.

BTS' Butter first group concept picture released

In the picture, the Bangtan boys can be seen wearing subtle coloured suits and shirts. They looked suave and flaunted their new hair colours which the fans have never seen before. The seven boys can be seen flashing their intense looks while posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Big Hit captioned it as, "Group Teaser Photo 1".

As soon as the first concept picture was dropped ahead of Butter's release, many fans and followers expressed their excitement and dropped lovely comments. Many fans dropped the screengrab of the pictures, while several of them created memes and shared them on their respective Twitter handles. A fan commented that she 'did not expect this perfect photo'. Another one called it is 'world domination'. A netizen couldn't stop drooling over Jin and Taehyung with 'exposed forehead and Yoongi's mullet'. Another one loved 'Pink Joon and Jimin's Rainbow hair'.

I didn't expect this perfect photo!!!!!!!!!!!! thank you!!! — Soo Choi 💛 Butter 🧈 (@choi_bts2) May 9, 2021

SEOKJIN AND TAEHYUNG WITH EXPOSED FOREHEAD AND YOONGI'S MULLET 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/og43ziWYcv — BTS PICS⁷ 🧈💛 (@GirlWithLuv24) May 9, 2021

Big Hit Entertainment has been keeping fans updated about BTS' latest release. On May 4, 2021, Big Hit Music dropped Butter teasers. The BTS Butter concept clips feature BTS' members individually, where they can be seen posing with several props such as yellow balloons with smiley faces, a filming camera, a toast among others. The concept clips show BTS' members posing on a shadowy set.

Earlier, BTS' ARMY speculated the South Korean boy band's comeback and the band's agency Big Hit confirmed the rumours with its latest English single, Butter. Big Hit Entertainment described the song as 'another summer smash hit' after the success of BTS' successful first English single, Dynamite, which released in August 2020. BTS' Butter's release is slated to be May 21, 2021. The new dance-pop song will be catering to the smooth yet charming feeling that the South Korean boys are known and loved for. The South Korean boy band has become a global icon ever since it made its debut in the month of June 2013.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.