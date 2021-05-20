BTS' Butter Gets A Thumbs Up From Queen, British Band Tweets, "Are You Ready For This.."

British band Queen now seems to be part of the BTS ARMY as well. Queen's official Twitter handle retweeted about BTS’ Butter teaser and confirmed its stark similarities to their iconic track, Another One Bites the Dust. Apart from Queen, many fans also noticed the similarity between BTS’ upcoming track and the Freddie Mercury-sung track. Find out more details about this tweet below.

British Band Queen praises BTS’ Butter

Korean group BTS is considered to be one of the most successful boybands in the world. Over the past few years, BTS’ popularity has grown tremendously. After their first full English single Dynamite’s release, this popularity rose to new heights. BTS broke several musical records and created some new ones. Now, BTS is preparing to release their second English single, Butter.

Ahead of Butter’s release, the Butter teaser featuring the septet was released. The B&W teaser features the seven men in formals and performing a classic head bob. Many fans were quick to notice that the background music of the Butter teaser was quite similar to Queen’s track Another One Bites the Dust.

Many people from the BTS ARMY were quick to share this thought on social media. But this similarity made headlines when British boyband Queen’s official Twitter handle noticed it too. In a since deleted tweet, the Twitter handle mentioned, “Are you ready hey are you ready for this…”. These are the first few lyrics from Queen’s track Another One Bites the Dust.

The tweet continued and stated, “Another One Bites the Dust x #BTS_Butter”. A few more hashtags about Queen and BTS were added. A GIF of Freddie Mercury was also shared along with the tweet. Take a look at Queen’s tweet about BTS’ Butter release below.

Apart from debuting Butter, BTS is also performing at the Billboard Music Awards, 2021. This performance will mark BTS’ first live-performance of Butter. BTS is not only one of the highly anticipated performers of the night but are also nominated for four Billboard awards. These four categories are – Top Duo/Group, Tom Song sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song (Dynamite).

