BTS Butter (Hotter Remix) Increases Temperature With Septet's Sizzling Performance; Watch

Just a week after releasing their second English track Butter, the K-pop band, BTS has once again surprised the Army. On Friday, May 28, the all-boy band has released another sizzling Butter (Hotter Remix) along with its music video. The first remix version of the song takes a blazing flavour on its original smooth dance-pop version.

BTS Butter (Hotter Remix) music video review

Just like the original version, the septet appears in their classy dapper suits, but this time the bandmates dance less and express more. All the members unleash their cheekiness as they lip-sync to the lyrics of the song. The septet one-by-one take the centre stage, as they play with the camera making funny expressions. Their goofy nature accentuates the mood of the remix version.

A BTS video is just incomplete without dancing, and even though in the Butter (Hotter Remix) music video they appear to be dancing less, but their hook step at the chorus of the song, can make everyone groove. The eye-catchy step does not only grabs attention but is also easier to perform the step. In totality, the remix video has aptly levelled up with the legacy that the original one has created in just a week. The rocky beats and rhythms of the song is a cherry on their Butter cake. Take a look at the BTS Butter (Hotter Remix) music video below:

Talking about the original song, BTS’ Butter created two new records on the day of its premiere. As per Chart Data on Twitter, BTS' latest song became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views. within a day of its release, Butter also shattered the 24-hour view record on YouTube. According to Forbes’ report, BTS’ Butter has surpassed its 24 hours view count record. BTS' Butter recorded approximately 112.85 million views within 24 hours of its debut. Before BTS’ Butter, BTS’ Dynamite received 101.1 million views on its first day. Repeating their Dynamite history, even Butter has made the Army go berserk over the new track. At the 2021 Billboards music Awards, the K-pop band took 4 prestigious awards home.

(Image: Still from BTS Butter (Hotter Remix))

