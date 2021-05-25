BTS' 'Butter' Instrumental Version Celebrated By Indian Track With 'Namaste Butter'

After the Korean pop group, BTS dropped their new song Butter's instrumental version their fans from India have made the new song the number one streaming song on Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam and all other streaming platforms. They took to their Twitter handles and quickly made #NamasteButter one of the top trending hashtags on the microblogging site. The goal of the campaign started by BTS' fans, called the Army, is to get as many people as possible to listen to the new song and its instrumental.

The Twitterati came together to make the Namaste Butter campaign a success by writing "Stream Butter", "Indian Army let's go. Stream Butter" and more. They encouraged everyone to stream the songs from as many streaming platforms as possible. Here are some of the fans' tweets on Namaste Butter.

BTS' Butter's instrumental track celebrated with #NamasteButter

#NamasteButter

Indian army lets goo

Stream Butter.💛

"Got army right behind us when we say so." pic.twitter.com/ojNiUapseV — 🌻Bless🖇 (@eren_lovey211) May 25, 2021

Yesterday, May 23, 2021, it was reported that BTS' Butter made history as it was streamed more than 11 million times on Spotify globally when it made its debut on May 21, 2021, on Spotify and on YouTube. The song broke the record which was previously held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Beiber's I Don't Care which had more than 10 million streams on Spotify when it first debuted. According to a report by Variety, over 9 million streams of the song were from outside the United States of America.

Today, in India, the track is on the number one spot with more than 724,000 streams, already, followed by the group's song Dynamite and Lil Nas X's MONTERO. BTS' Butter official MV was dropped on May 21, 2021, globally, along with the instrumental track of the song. Since then, it has already received more than 204 million views on YouTube. BTS' Butter is the second English single dropped by the band after Dynamite. The group broke the record right before their performance at the BBMAs 2021 where they performed their hit new single. According to a report by Billboard, the group's leader RM called Butter a "summer anthem" because of its positivity and upbeat energy.

Image: BTS' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.