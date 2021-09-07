BTS' 'Butter' Placed As Billboard's 'Song Of The Summer' 2021 Spot After 10 Weeks On Top

BTS has added another title to their hall of fame by bagging the crown of 'Song Of The Summer 2021' with their summer single Butter. Touted as the frontrunners of the international K pop boom, the band has broken several records in the past and also registered four new Guinness world records. With their Summer release Butter, the seven-member band made another history on the Billboard Charts. Read on to know about their recording breaking single.

BTS Butter crowns 'Song Of The Summer'

According to Billboard, BTS' summer single Butter made history by ascending the throne of Song of The Summer battle by Billboard. The song stayed on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Charts for 14 weeks. The group also added another page to the books of history by becoming the 40th group to have a single with 10 weeks on the number one spot of the Billboard charts. The single regained its number one spot for the 10th week, which is till September 11, on the annual Songs of the Summer charts. The news came after the band released a remix version of Butter with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Earlier, Billboard had hinted at BTS' winning streak by announcing that the single was maintaining its position on the top of the charts, hence, a strong contender for the Song Of The Summer 2021 battle. According to Billboard, the 20-positon battle tallies cumulative performance on the weekly streaming and sales of the popular tracks from June 12 through September 11.

More on BTS' Butter

Taking to their official Twitter handle, BTS expressed their happiness and gratitude for regaining their top position on the charts. Thanking the ARMY for their support, the band wrote, '#BTS_Butter returns to #1 with amazing@theestallion! We're always grateful for you and support #BTSARMY'' The South Korean boyband released their single Butter on May 21 this year. The single managed to garner 113 million views and earned the title for the most views in 24 hours. It also made the record for being on the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive week.

The artists that filled the consecutive positions were Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U, Dua Lipa's Levitating, Doja Cat's Kiss Me More, and ending on the fifth position is The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's Save Your Tears.

IMAGE- BTS INSTAGRAM