BTS' Butter Receives Major Love From Fans; Netizens Call Them 'global Superstars'

The much-awaited new track by BTS titled Butter has finally released today, on May 21, 2021. BTS' Butter is the Korean boy band's second English track after the chartbuster Dynamite, which went on to be nominated at the Grammys as well. Big Hit Entertainment had been dropping concept teasers and clips for the past few weeks to get the fans more excited about the upcoming track and also revealed recently that the band's first live performance of their new single would be held at the upcoming BBMAs.

Netizens react to BTS' latest track

BTS' Butter has finally released today after a long wait by fans and it has already garnered major love from the BTS ARMY. The song is the Korean boy band's second English track after Dynamite, which created several records last year and skyrocketed the band's popularity to the next level. The new BTS' song Butter was released three hours ago on Youtube and has garnered more than 35 million views already.

Fans couldn't control their excitement after watching the new track and took to their social media handles to express their opinion of the new track. While one Twitter user gushed over BTS' Jimin's hair in the English track, another one stated how the highlight of the video was JHope eating butter. The official Twitter handle of World Music Awards also tweeted that BTS has created yet another record as Butter has become #1 on iTunes in the US and 80 other countries within just three hours of its release. Many fans of the Korean band posted saying that the kings are finally back and the way they spelt out the word 'ARMY' in the video was heartwarming to see.

#BTS are back with a massive bang as #Butter hits #1 in America and 80 countries on iTunes in less than 3 hours!💪🧈💥🥇🇺🇸➕8️⃣0️⃣🌎🔥👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑💜https://t.co/GVxIvIRwqXhttps://t.co/PbtUzZ14nN pic.twitter.com/oq6sAFFV8Q — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) May 21, 2021

Oh the crimes we'd commit just to go to jail, if only the prisoners looked like this ♨️🔥#Butter pic.twitter.com/tIueLqyeoN — pal⁷★🧈 (@mostlyjining) May 21, 2021

They always find a way to express their love for us, I really love them💘



²⁰¹³-²⁰²¹#Butter pic.twitter.com/AkM6rNNgLx — Masa⁷ (@__Masa77__) May 21, 2021

Can't get over this song #Butter

Thank u so much @bts_bighit @BTS_twt for making such a cool n catchy song.... 💜 pic.twitter.com/bVq0aNimCI — Devasmita Saha (@I_Smita_Saha) May 21, 2021

Out with the old, in with the new.



BTS light up the sky last year with #Dynamite , now they're gonna let us into the groove with #Butter

This is going to be another hit for sure.@BTS_twt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/2CfySHRYzO — Exaltacion Pague (@ExaltacionPague) May 21, 2021

BTS' Latest

BTS will be performing their new track at the upcoming BBMAs this year, wherein they have been nominated in four categories which are Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song, and Top Social Artist. Additionally, the group will also release their Japanese album BTS, The Best. The album will release in June 2021. It will feature Japanese versions of their hit Korean tracks as well as new tracks in Japanese. The title track Film Out from the album was released as the official soundtrack for the Japanese movie Signal: Cold Case Investigation Unit.

Image - BTS' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.