BTS 'Butter' Remix Feat Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Out, Check Out Latest Track Here

The highly-anticipated collaboration between K-pop sensation BTS and Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion is out. HYBE Labels dropped the official video of BTS x Megan Thee Stallion Butter remix on Friday giving their smashing summer hit a new feel.

BTS x Megan Thee Stallion 'Butter' remix

The release comes after a controversy surrounding the remix version of the song. According to Variety, Megan Thee Stallion had filed a plea against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford, alleging that they were preventing her from releasing the track. The singer had sought 'emergency relief from the Court and had said that blocking the release of the track will cause irreparable damage' to her musical career.

However, it seems like all is sorted since HYBE labels dropped the latest Butter Remix on Friday. Megan Thee Stallion tweeted about the release of the BTS track featuring her on her Twitter page. Megan has rapped a few lines alongside BTS' rap line RM and Suga and has introduced the remix saying, "It's the Hot Girl Coach and BTS."

BTS denies allegations of chart manipulation

Meanwhile, BTS has been embroiled in another controversy after Billboard Magazine's cover story carried allegations of chart manipulation against the K-pop boyband. In the article, fans of singers like Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa have alleged 'cheating' and have claimed that the massive purchase of albums by ARMY, was behind the chart-topping performance of BTS songs. Both its English singles- Butter and Permission to Dance have stayed atop the Hot 100 main singles chart for a combined 10 weeks this summer.

Leader and rapper RM has responded to the allegations in the BTS Billboard article and has defended ARMYs. "Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don't know if that's right," he said. "It just feels like we're easy targets because we're a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty," he added.

It seems like BTS Butter Remix will also follow the footsteps of Butter and Permission to Dance and will soar up the charts. Since its release on Friday, August 27, the remix version has already garnered 3.9 million views. Check out the BTS Butter remix here.