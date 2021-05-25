BTS' 'Butter' Sabotaged? BTS ARMY Trend '#InvestigateSpotify' & Demand 'transparency'

On May 24, 2021, BTS' ARMY took to their Twitter handles and claimed that the music streaming service, Spotify, was filtering BTS' Butter track by a large percentage, while the song was breaking records on the other charts. BTS' ARMY has obtained BHF Data Analytics chart and posted the global filter rates by Spotify on their respective handles. They have pointed out that BTS songs are filtered much more than any other artists.

#InvestigateSpotify' trends on the internet

US Daily Filtered Spotify



We continue to fall just short of 🎯 for Day 3 for Butter 🧈- We are on pace with 🧨



🎶 Remix is still outside the Top 200, let's bring it back!



Global Spotify filter % ⬇️ from 47% to 43% for 🧈 on Day 2. Still above the rate for & other tracks. pic.twitter.com/Mki2HOeLsO — BHF Data Analytics⁷| Butter is Here🧈. Spread it. (@BorahaeFunds_DA) May 24, 2021

BTS' ARMY highlighted that 47% of the BTS' Butter streams were not counted, while 38% were not counted for their first English single, Dynamite. BTS' ARMY have taken their speculations on the micro-blogging site and called out for Spotify as they noticed the deliberate sabotage in BTS' stream count. Several BTS fans have emailed the official team of Spotify and asked them for an explanation. A BTS fan tweeted that they need 'a transparency, why other songs are filtered only a few percent while BTS's Butter on Spotify filters 47%'. He called it 'unreasonable' and asked for an explanation.

#InvestigateSpotify We, Spotify users, demand transparency with how BTS streams are being handled, how exactly are "filtered" streams being determined? And why are the playlists so heavily manipulated?@Spotify @spotifycharts @SpotifyCares — BETae Butter⁷ 🧈 ⁵/²¹ (@BETaeButter21) May 25, 2021

We need a transparency, why other songs are filtered only a few percent while bts butter filters 47%, which is unreasonable! Give us an explanation!#InvestigateSpotify pic.twitter.com/aIZA2fYz0K — ^ω^🧈 (@bts_leekit) May 24, 2021

So this is Spotify's response to our concerns??? They say they have a system in place but in the same sentence they say they don't have resources to dive deep into analytics?? How tf they don't have enough resources to give some transparency to thr users?? #investigatespotify pic.twitter.com/I4XRGwBCE9 — sara⁷ ◡̈🧈 (@TEARHOYAA) May 24, 2021

So i emailed spotify asking for answers regarding the filtered streams and got this response #InvestigateSpotify pic.twitter.com/kkngQFLRIk — hannah⁷✨🧈 (@hannahdulset96) May 24, 2021

there’s suspicious actions going on behind the scenes for BTS. There should be no reason why our streams are highly filtered compared to other artist. To dictate that the streams aren’t done correctly by your standards there needs to be clarity in the process. #investigatespotify pic.twitter.com/RKzV7WX9wg — knj⁷🧈 (@jhopesrings) May 24, 2021

A netizen wrote, "They are still thanking them and Spotify won't still clarify why there was such a massive delay for 3-days. Why BTS' latest Butter's instrumental streams weren't filtered with the same percentage. We are the same people streaming both songs. '#InvestigateSpotify'". Another one chipped in that they demand transparency as they say 'they have a system in place but in the same sentence they don't have resources to dive deep into analytics'. A netizen tweeted that she emailed Spotify asking for answers regarding the filtered streams. She further added the screengrab of the response she got from the team.

Hey! @Spotify we would like you to address the issues being raised explicitly. Its not just any other day. Butter literally broke the record for the highest debut on spotify charts. We demand answers. #InvestigateSpotify — Shara⁷ 🌼 (@BTriology) May 24, 2021

The whole system is rigged and this respo of a mail shows just how much they don't take our requests/demands seriously. Time to #InvestigateSpotify — lajibolala⁷ (@critiqueaway) May 24, 2021

Not only we are paying for a 🐍 subscription but we also spend time researching, curating, promoting, streaming, etc etc using that platform for what …having close to 50% of our efforts erased like they didn’t happened ?! This is insulting. #InvestigateSpotify — armypurplelov ⁷ 🧈 (@armypurplelov) May 25, 2021

no lets apply pressure, i dont care we not just letting yall play the tannies like this #InvestigateSpotify — mac⁷ 👻 (@bibilIyhills) May 24, 2021

They are still thanking them and Spotify won't still clarify why there was such a massive delay for 3-days. Why Butter instrumental streams weren't filtered with the same percentage. We are the same people streaming both songs. #InvestigateSpotify pic.twitter.com/p2GsakhSfy — Vani 🧈 ⁷ ᴮᴱ (@Namtellectual) May 24, 2021

BTS released its second English single, Butter, on May 21, 2021. The new dance-pop song stars BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The BTS members can be seen grooving smoothly like butter by replicating easy dance moves. Butter has been breaking records ever since its release. BTS' ARMY has also expressed its love for the South Korean boy band on social media handles.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

