BTS' 'Butter' Sabotaged? BTS ARMY Trend '#InvestigateSpotify' & Demand 'transparency'

BTS' ARMY took to Twitter & claimed that Spotify was filtering BTS' Butter track by a large percentage, while the song was breaking records on the other charts

On May 24, 2021, BTS' ARMY took to their Twitter handles and claimed that the music streaming service, Spotify, was filtering BTS' Butter track by a large percentage, while the song was breaking records on the other charts. BTS' ARMY has obtained BHF Data Analytics chart and posted the global filter rates by Spotify on their respective handles. They have pointed out that BTS songs are filtered much more than any other artists. 

#InvestigateSpotify' trends on the internet

BTS' ARMY highlighted that 47% of the BTS' Butter streams were not counted, while 38% were not counted for their first English single, Dynamite. BTS' ARMY have taken their speculations on the micro-blogging site and called out for Spotify as they noticed the deliberate sabotage in BTS' stream count. Several BTS fans have emailed the official team of Spotify and asked them for an explanation. A BTS fan tweeted that they need 'a transparency, why other songs are filtered only a few percent while BTS's Butter on Spotify filters 47%'. He called it 'unreasonable' and asked for an explanation. 

A netizen wrote, "They are still thanking them and Spotify won't still clarify why there was such a massive delay for 3-days. Why BTS' latest Butter's instrumental streams weren't filtered with the same percentage. We are the same people streaming both songs. '#InvestigateSpotify'". Another one chipped in that they demand transparency as they say 'they have a system in place but in the same sentence they don't have resources to dive deep into analytics'. A netizen tweeted that she emailed Spotify asking for answers regarding the filtered streams. She further added the screengrab of the response she got from the team. 

BTS released its second English single, Butter, on May 21, 2021. The new dance-pop song stars BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The BTS members can be seen grooving smoothly like butter by replicating easy dance moves. Butter has been breaking records ever since its release. BTS' ARMY has also expressed its love for the South Korean boy band on social media handles.

