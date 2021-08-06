BTS Call Halsey & Ed Sheeran Their Best Friends As They Respond To 'most Searched Queries'

BTS is one of the phenomenal Korean boy bands that enjoy a mind-boggling fan following from all over the world. As their fans are always curious to know more about the group as well as about every individual member, BTS became a part of Wired's autocomplete interview and answered the most searched questions about them on the internet. As they began addressing the questions, they received fun and interesting queries about their fashion, cooking skills, and more.

BTS members respond to most searched questions about them on the internet

As the BTS members sat together to play a fun segment during the interview, the first question that popped up was ‘who is BTS best friend’ to which they answered Halsey and Ed Shereen. One of the fans also had a query about whether any BTS member could attend a person’s birthday party to which Jin immediately replied, “Oh, sorry, sorry, we are so busy". Some fans also had the curiosity to know whether the BTS members could drive to which Suga responded, “Besides RM, everyone knows how to drive". RM then stated how he knew how to ride a bicycle.

The BTS band members were also asked if they knew how to cook to which they replied how they knew to make dishes such as kimchi fried rice, fried chicken breast, kimchi and kimchi stew. Suga then stated, “We can cook most Korean dishes by now.”. Jin added, "If you watch our variety show Run BTS, you will know what dishes we know how to cook.". Jimin also stated, "You can also find out why some of the members don't cook.".

Many of the fans also dropped a question to the boy bad as to how BTS changed their lives. J-Hope then answered, “For me, BTS really became a sign of hope, like my name. After a while, I just believed and it became true.". "Before I was a bit dark but now, I became a brighter person”, said Jin. Furthermore, Jimin added, "BTS influenced so many aspects of ourselves. It makes me think, 'Let's try this to the end'". RM said, "If it wasn't in BTS, I'm not sure I would have continued with music.".

When asked about who was the most handsome in BTS, everyone laughed while Jin stated, “Jin, very very handsome guy. Thank you. Thank you, my bro.". Some fans also wanted to know how the BTS learnt English to which RM replied that Jungkook, J-Hope, and Suga were taking English classes. He then joked with Jimin stating that he wasn’t taking any lessons to which he replied, “Netflix” while Jin stated, "We gotta work on our pronunciation.". Some of the fans were also eager to know whether the members of the band got along with each other. They answered this question in a fun way and RM said, "No, we are so, nah, we are just business", while V added, "Even amongst ourselves we are socially distanced.".

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.