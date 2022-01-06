BTS Cancels US Visit After Grammys Get Postponed; Gives Update About Their Seoul Concert

COVID-19 has raised its ugly head again as cases have spiked across the globe, amid the spread of the Omicron variant. As a result, one of the first major events scheduled for next year, the Grammys, has been postponed. Among the star attractions at the event was supposed to be BTS.

The South Korean band said that there were preparing to attend the premiere music event this month, however, with the postponement, they are unlikely to visit the USA. The artists also shared that there were no changes to their concert in Seoul in March.

BTS issues official statement after the postponement of Grammys

Big Hit music, the company that manages BTS, issued a statement on behalf of the stars, "We were preparing to attend the Grammy awards until it was announced to be postponed. No change has been made with regards to the Seoul concert scheduled in March."

BTS were nominated for the second time in a row, as they were in contention in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their chartbuster Butter. This was after their first nomination for Dynamite for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammys last year. They had also made headlines for their performance of the song Dynamite.

The Record Academy announced on Wednesday that the Grammys were being postponed. The 64th edition of the Awards event was scheduled to be held on January 31 in Los Angeles.

In a statement, the Academy said that they took the decision after 'careful consideration and analysis' with the state officials, health and safety experts, as well as the artists and their brand collaborators. They added that they were looking forward to hosting the 'Music's Biggest Night on a 'future date' and that it would be announced soon.

BTS have also not performed in a concert in Seoul since the start of the pandemic. They were set to do for the first time in March, with a tweet teasing about it in December last year. The group, however, had performed at the American Music Awards late last year and also held a series of concerts in Los Angeles during their last visit to the USA.