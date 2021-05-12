BTS 'can't Hold Their Excitement Any Longer' To Perform Their New Single 'Butter' At BBMAs

The night of Billboard Music Awards 2021 will witness some of the biggest pop stars of the world performing their popular tracks on the stage. Adding to the list is the South Korean superband BTS, who took to their social media to announce the exciting news of performing their new single at the BBMAs. Check out the band announcing their performance and the BTS Army's reaction to the post.

BTS to perform their new single at BBMAs

The seven-member band announced their new single 'Butter' on their social media with concept teaser photos of the band and members. The yellow-themed single will be performed by the group on the 23rd of May at the Billboard Music Awards. The group tweeted that they 'cannot hold it longer' to announce their debut performance of the new single 'Butter'. The performance will be broadcast at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

BTS Army react to the announcement

Butter by BTS received great hype after the band dropped the concept photoshoot of the members. Announcing their debut performance after only two days of dropping the new single, Army could not hold their excitement as they flooded the social media with wishes and support for the band. Many fans tweeted about how excited they were to see the Grammy-nominated band perform.

AAAAAAAAAA IM SO EXCITED,,We'll be looking forward to it!!!

I vote @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSociaI — ᴮᴱchantale ⁷🧈 (@saltypjm) May 11, 2021

Series of tweets flooded in on the app after the announcement was made. Many fans responded to the good news by making memes to express their excitement. Many fans also commented about how they were going to vote for BTS as the band has been nominated for BBMA in categories such as Social Artist, Duo/Group, and Song Sales Artist. One fan remarked that the group was going to deliver the best performance of the year.

omg what a surprise pic.twitter.com/dDHUMHBOnq — maryam⁷ (@syubhoya) May 11, 2021

More on 2021 Billboard Music Awards

According to Variety, the award ceremony will be held on the 23rd of May at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The live award ceremony will be hosted by American singer Nick Jonas. While the full list of performers is yet to be revealed, the confirmed list includes artists such as BTS, Pink, The Weeknd, and Drake.

IMAGE- BTS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.