BTS Celebrates 8th Anniversary, ARMY Thanks The Septet For Their 'beautiful Music'

Koran boy band Bangtan Boys popularly known as BTS made its musical debut in 2013 and has gained immense popularity ever since. The band has won their fans’ hearts not only with their singing but also their dance skills. The septet celebrated their 8th anniversary on June 18 and BTS' Army could not keep calm. They took to Twitter to write heartfelt anniversary wishes to the band.

BTS' ARMY rushed to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the band to wish them on their 8th anniversary. One of them wrote, ‘Dear BTS, You know that you're the best part of our life, you're the best chapter of our book,you have the special part in my heart,we know you have the pure heart,we love you eternity Growing heart happy 8th anniversary,my love’, while another wrote, ‘Happy 8th anniversary to 7 amazing, talented, inspiring and hard working boys, our dear @BTS_twt I'm so happy and proud of you! You are amazing! I purple you! Thank you for your beautiful music! Armys let's celebrate!’ One of the band’s fans shared a fanart and wrote in the caption, ‘8 years of laughs, 8 years of tears 8 years of bangers, success, and prosperity and many many more to come happy birthday BTS!!’ (sic)

Another shared the band’s pictures from their previous concerts and wrote, ‘They've been trying to fulfill their dreams for eight years and now they've been successful. Thank you bangtan. We love you FOREVER.’ One Twitter user also penned a sweet note saying, ‘happy Bts Day! Happy 8th Anniversary Yay! You Guys Really Grew Up So Well You Did It! And Thank You For. For Anything, For Inspiring Me I Found My Self Because Of You I'm Really Grateful, I Love You Be In My/Our Side For The Rest Of Our Lifes, Be Our Infinity.’

To the band that never fails to make me smile and laugh, who always cheer me up when I'm down. To the many tearful moments, the good times and the bad ones. Thank you. 💜 #8YearsToInfinityWithBTS #8thYearsWithBTS pic.twitter.com/87PW1kCSyR — willow⁷ ♡• bts day (@willowsmultis) June 13, 2021

before this day ends i just wanna wish the tannies a very happy 8th anniversary. more years to come where we are all together. more successes to come more memories to be made i just hope tannies always stay happy and cheerful.

i love u all so much#8thYearsWithBTS pic.twitter.com/bd2CP57SKL — BTS BIRTH (@diorrseokjin) June 13, 2021

You know that you're the best part of our life, you're the best chapter of our book,you have the special part in my heart,we know you have the pure heart,we love you eternity 💗 happy 8th anniversary,my love💗 #8YearsToInfinityWithBTS#BTS8thAnniversary #8thYearsWithBTS pic.twitter.com/zVcVyJxA0Q — Hidayah Ramly💜‼️ (@HidayahRamly7) June 12, 2021

Happy 8th anniversary to 7 amazing, talented, inspiring and hard working boys, our dear @BTS_twt 💜 I'm so happy and proud of you!💜 You are amazing! I purple you!💜

Thank you for your beautiful music!💜 Armys let's celebrate!🥰❤️🎉#BTS #8thYearsWithBTS #8YearsToInfinityWithBTS pic.twitter.com/RpYARvFimI — Bts the 7 Princes💜👑 (@Btsthe7Princes1) June 12, 2021

8 years of laughs, 8 years of tears 8 years of bangers, success, and prosperity and many many more to come happy birthday BTS!! #8thYearsWithBTS #8YearsToInfinityWithBTS #btsfanart #BTSMuster pic.twitter.com/n5LRUAWD2Q — EB💜이삐 (@SerendipityPar1) June 13, 2021

They've been trying to fulfill their dreams for eight years and now they've been successful.

Thank you bangtan

We love you FOREVER.#8thYearsWithBTS pic.twitter.com/zFqqVAwmIB — ՏᵃᑌʳᘔᵐY🍓 (@blue_side_OT7) June 12, 2021

HAPPY BTS DAY! HAPPY 8TH ANNIVERSARY YAY! YOU GUYS REALLY GREW UP SO WELL YOU DID IT! AND THANK YOU FOR- FOR ANYTHING, FOR INSPIRING ME I FOUND MY SELF BECAUSE OF YOU I'M REALLY GRATEFUL, I LOVE YOU BE IN MY/OUR SIDE FOR THE REST OF OUR LIFES, BE OUR INFINITY.🎉#8thYearsWithBTS pic.twitter.com/D2xvwudqQz — scissor≮🥗🍹¦ TZUYU DAY! (@hobitastik) June 13, 2021

Muster Sowoozoo 2021

Muster Sowoozoo 2021 is the online concert BTS has organised for their fans on their 8th anniversary. The first day of the live streaming saw the BTS' members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook crooning their blockbuster songs. Some of the songs they sang during the concert were Life Goes On, Moving On, Butter, Dynamite, Stay and Fly to My Room. The second-day celebration as a part of Muster Sowoozoo 2021 will take place on June 14.

