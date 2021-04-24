BTS Collaborates With French Fashion Giant, Fans Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes

After registering two Guinness World Records, K-pop band BTS has now collaborated with the popular fashion brand, Louis Vuitton, as its latest ambassadors. The news was confirmed by the brand itself via its social media profile. Ever since the BTS' Army has received this piece of good news, they have gone all out to flood Twitter with hilarious yet creative memes to celebrate the brand’s new milestone.

BTS is Louis Vuitton’s new brand ambassadors

In a statement on Instagram, Louis Vuitton announced, "#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world-renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognised for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook". The French fashion brand also posted a slew of pictures of the boys, in matching attires and pastel hues. The outfit drew resemblance from their iconic outfits in Dynamite. Check out the announcement below:

Fans react to BTS' new collaboration

This announcement comes after the BTS’ collaboration with the popular fast food outlet, McDonald’s. The outlet has created specialized BTS meals for its customers. Keeping this in mind, fans of the septet have taken to the microblogging site to post hilarious yet creative memes of both of their recent collaboration. Here’s taking a quick look at how Twitteratis are reacting:

bts louis vuitton x mcdonald's meal pic.twitter.com/bEbWjj9LXG — â™¡ella â· (@jjkroyale) April 23, 2021

what it's like as an army with my louis vuitton bag bts edition and orders bts meal for the first time pic.twitter.com/pJWFdtjm75 — hoseok thinker â˜€ï¸ (@jhopians) April 23, 2021

Me going into McDonald’s for my bts meal with my Louis Vuitton bag pic.twitter.com/Y9lCGHgIT3 — Dianaâ· ì„ì§€ë‹ˆ (@seokjinnie_93) April 23, 2021

my dad when i go from asking for a bts meal from mcdonalds to a bts purse from louis vuitton pic.twitter.com/B6dhh3OuVA — riniâ· (@6adbye) April 23, 2021

thinking of canceling my order of this so i can start saving money for my louis vuitton dream of pacing back and forth in front of their store before going to mcd to splurge on bts meals pic.twitter.com/zapcg1aCcZ — furless (@ineedseoks) April 24, 2021

armys pulling up in their hyundai to the mcdonalds drive thru to order somg bts meal and an oreo mcflurry with their samsung phone and samsung buds while wearing a full louis vuitton fit and fila shoes like pic.twitter.com/h8pmOrUy7s — â‚â‚ƒRaiâ·â›“â™¡ (@bubgoo) April 23, 2021

Rich armys : Louis Vuitton.

Broke armys : mcdonalds bts meal with all 7 member's pcs for freeðŸ˜­ — dazelâ· (simba??) ( rae loml â™¡ ) (@phloemKOO) April 23, 2021

Bts being the ambassador of LOUIS VUITTON AND MC DONALD'S after eating meal at McDonald's they will throw it n a LV trash can , we cannot afford this ðŸ˜ #BTSxLouisVuitton #BTSMcdonalds pic.twitter.com/wer7kiotrP — allysa.·Í™â˜½ (@vantaebokkie) April 23, 2021

every armys be like "can I get a bts meal" and mcdo be like "enjoy your limited edition louis vuitton meal" pic.twitter.com/d5cl1qiu2u — âœ°â· (@mseightbngtn) April 23, 2021

Me rolling up to McDonald's, to get my BTS meal, dressed in Louis Vuitton pic.twitter.com/UvbIM98cNQ — ðŸ¨ðŸ˜¸â˜€ï¸Ali ðŸŽ« (@soulcystr) April 23, 2021

To mark the new collaboration, Louis Vuitton Men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh, and BTS released their own statements on the new partnership. As reported by Tatler Malaysia, Virgil said that he is extremely delighted that BTS has joined their brand. The director is looking forward to this "wonderful" partnership which according to him, will add a modern chapter to their fashion house’s merges and luxurious contemporary culture.

Virgil cannot wait to share all the exciting projects that the boy band and the fashion brand will work on in the near future. On the other hand, BTS added that becoming global ambassadors for the fashion brand is "truly excitement" for all of them. This comes just days after the Korean boy band registered two new Guinness World Records under their belt for Dynamite’s incredible and never-seen-before performance on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

(Promo Image Source: BTS official Instagram)