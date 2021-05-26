BTS Creates 3 New Guinness World Records With Recently Released Track 'Butter'

Korean pop band BTS has been smashing records ever since it debuted. The band has now entered the Guinness World Records with their newly released track Butter as it has not only smashed previous records but also created new ones. According to a report by Guinness World Records, BTS’ Butter has set three new records with their song.

BTS’ Butter enters Guinness World Records with three new records

The report went on to state that BTS' latest track has broken the record for 'most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube'. The video had 3.9 million concurrent viewers on the day it premiered on YouTube. The music video also smashed the record of being 'the most viewed music video in 24 hours' with 108,200,000 views. Along with this, the song also broke the 'most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours' record. It had 11,042,335 global streams on the music app. They took over Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's song I Don't Care with a margin of 64,946 streams. The song currently has 220 million views on YouTube.

BTS' Butter's music video

The song premiered on May 21 and has won the hearts of BTS' fans, who are called ARMY. This is the second all-English song by the band after Dynamite. The music video features all the BTS members showing off their smooth 'buttery' dance moves and velvety voices. What had the viewers going gaga over the video was the last clip in the video wherein Suga takes a bite of butter and gives a coy smile to the camera.

BTS' discography

This boy band has released five studio albums so far and all of them have been a huge hit. Some of their most popular songs are Dynamite which has one billion views on YouTube, Boy With Luv has 1.2 billion views, Fake Love has 935 million views and Mic Drop has 945 views on the video-sharing platform. The band also bagged four awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. They won in the Best Duo/Group, Social Artist, Top Songs Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song categories. They took to their Twitter handle to thank their fans for their support. They also used the hashtag #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us to espresso their gratitude. BTS also performed Butter live on the awards ceremony night.

Image: @bts.bighitofficial Instagram