BTS Creates History By Winning 'Artist Of The Year' At 2021 American Music Awards

South Korean boy band, BTS has added yet another feather to their crown! The K-pop group bagged the Artist of the Year award, which is considered to be the biggest honor of the night at the prestigious 2021 American Music Awards (AMA). The 2021 AMA was taken place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21. The group attended the ceremony in person and collected all three awards they were nominated for: Favourite Pop Duo or Group, Favourite Pop Song for Butter, and Artist of the Year.

For Artist of the Year, BTS was in the league with Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. Scroll down to know more.

BTS bags Artist of the Year

BTS has now become the first Asian act in history to bag the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards. This marks BTS' third consecutive year winning Favourite Pop Duo or Group. BTS came up on the stage to receive their trophy and expressed gratitude to BTS ARMY as they were announced as winners for the category. BTS member J-Hope said, "Thank you ARMY and thank you AMAs so much for this. For three years in a row, wow!"

They're setting the night alight and winning the #AMAs for Favorite Pop Duo or Group! CONGRATS, @BTS_twt! 🎉 #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/fzQs7M5HrW — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Jin took the mic and stated, "This is all possible thanks to ARMY. You’re our universe." RM wrapped up the speech by sharing, "It took four years to be on this stage to get this trophy. Thank you so much. Actually it means to us even more because we’re actually a small boy band from Korea. We just got united by the love for our music, and all we want to do is just spread love, the good vibes and energy through music and performance. But without you guys, ARMY, we couldn’t have done anything. Thank you so much."

BTS was back on stage to receive the Favourite Pop Song award and Jimin said, "Thank you ARMY, thank you AMAs, and thank you everyone for loving our song ‘Butter.'" Jungkook said, "‘Butter’ is a special song to us. We hope it makes you feel smooth like butter." RM wrapped up the speech again by expressing, "Thanks to you all, ‘Butter’ has received so much love this year. All we had to do is just put out positive energy despite these hard times. This award truly proves that this song reaches many people’s hearts. Never take for granted. Thank you so much."

Lastly, for the Artist of the Year award, BTS leader RM shared, "Thank you AMAs, we’re truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right over here. We’re so honored. Thanks for that.” After a pause, he admitted, “I’m nervous, yeah."

"Four years ago, we gave this first-time-ever TV live performance at this stage, AMAs, it was ‘DNA,’ and we were too excited and nervous at the time. And it’s been a long and amazing ride since then, but nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here receiving this award. Except you all, ARMY. Except you all. Seven boys from Korea, united by a love for music. We met the love and support from all the ARMYs all over the world. This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we’ll never take this for granted. Thank you so much. We love you all, we want to give this honor to you guys. Thank you HYBE, thank you staff, all the people," he added.

Suga said in Korean, "We made our U.S. TV debut four years ago at the AMAs, and I had no idea we would be able to receive the Artist of the Year. I think it’s all thanks to ARMY, thank you ARMY!" Jungkook stated, "We just wanted to make people happy with our music. We believe that this award opens the beginning of our new chapter. In the past few years, we learned that each and every moment is precious. So in 2022, we want to focus on…” and stop. V added, “I’m deeply touched by this award. I appreciate your love. Thank you ARMY, thank you AMAs. Thank you, we purple you!"

(Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)